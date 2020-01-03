advertisement

The new year has barely begun and the pace of rumors about the new iPhone line-up is starting to increase considerably this year – with a new set of insider predictions about the screen that comes with the new models.

According to industry sources, it seems that at least some of the 2020 iPhones sporting circuits with touchscreen will integrate directly into the OLED panel without the need for an additional layer. That would cause a thinner screen (but not necessarily a thinner total phone size, depending on the size of the battery).

This news comes from anonymous insiders quoted by the Korean technical news website The Elec, which notes that the panels would be supplied by LG. The latter is reportedly set to add new equipment early this year to start producing the flexible, touch-integrated panels, while also “switching to LTPO backplane technology.” That is technology based on the energy-efficient displays that Apple brought to the Apple Watch series 4 in 2018 – and which use up to 15% less power than Apple’s current phone screens.

About how that LTPO display is used in its latest watches, Apple notes on its website: “A new low-power driver, ultra-efficient energy management and a new ambient light sensor work together so that the display can always stay on with up-to-date date up to 18 hours of battery life. “

However, there seems to be a lack of certainty when it comes to the LTPO displays versus the touch integration. The expectation is that this is currently almost certain for at least some of the 2020 iPhones, while it is less certain whether the LTPO technology would also be part of the same screens. Anyway, this is another indication that 2020 is another milestone year for the iPhone, since leaks already suggest everything from completely new screen sizes plus features such as the availability of everything from 5G to a whopping 6 GB RAM. In addition, Apple can replace the iPhone SE this year with two iPhone 9 models and possibly remove the notch completely.

Image source: Sanghwan Jung / Shutterstock

