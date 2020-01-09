advertisement

Apple TV + may not have a wide selection of content yet, but that is partly due to the design. Where Netflix routinely rolls out dozens of new series every month, Apple has said it uses an approach of quality over quantity compared to its original programming. By making exclusive deals with prominent makers such as Damien Chazelle, Apple hopes to find a unique niche for itself in the midst of a media landscape that has become incredibly busy, if not overwhelmingly overwhelming.

Earlier this week, Apple introduced a trailer for its first pure comedy, a series called Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet. The series is set on Apple TV + on February 7 and shines in McElhenney (from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as a self-centered creative director of a video game franchise. The series itself is the brainchild of McElhenney, his Always Sunny cohort Charlie Day and the acclaimed comedy writer Megan Ganz.

Given the pedigrees of the people behind Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, it’s only fair to wonder if the show could prove to be Apple’s first breakout hit. Although Apple has seen some success with shows like The Morning Show, the company’s streaming service has not yet hit the mainstream a Game of Thrones or Stranger Things.

On this point, Variety recently published an interview with the makers of the show, who gave us an interesting background about how the show came about and what we can expect from it.

Apple undoubtedly hopes that gamers, who together spent a record $ 43.4 billion in the industry in the US alone in 2018, will come to the series, given the subject and the pedigree of the makers.

McElhenney and Day wrote the first versions of the script, but when Day started working on a movie, McElhenney re-read their work a few times and felt something was missing. To find out what that was, he turned to Ganz.

A veteran of the shows “Modern Family”, “The Last Man on Earth” and “Community,” Ganz says she found humor in the relationship between Ian and Poppy, the game’s main programmer, played by Charlotte Nicdao. Poppy is brilliant and an important part of the success of the game, but is consistently overshadowed by Ian.

Interestingly, McElhenney says it was a great experience working with Apple on the project. This is worth noting, given some earlier reports from a few months ago, claiming that Apple executives were far too involved in the creative process.

That said, is there a chance that Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet will generate some traction and attract viewers? It is possible, but the trailer that Apple has released does not inspire much confidence. The show certainly looks like a poor version of Silicon Valley. Despite that, it’s not uncommon for great shows to have mediocre trailers, so maybe Apple’s first comic series will perform in a great way. The good news is that we only have to wait four weeks to find out.

If you haven’t given Apple TV + a spin yet, it only costs $ 4.99 a month. Although that may not seem like a bargain, given the limited library of the streaming service, you can enjoy the service for free for a year if you buy a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Mac or iPod touch.

Image source: Tony Avelar / AP / Shutterstock

