The iPhone and iPad are popular Christmas gifts and many people will activate a brand new iOS device this week, which could very well be their first. If you are a brand new iOS user, the first thing you want to do after setting up your iPhone 11 or iPad Pro is get apps and games. Make sure you don’t buy anything before checking out the App Store surprises this week, which may give you a few limited deals on popular software.

Apple’s new “Surprise” promotion runs from December 24 to 29, and every day you get a new surprise to watch. The company has not specified what type of app and game discounts it has prepared. Users in Australia, where it is already December 24, see the following App Store note popping up, via MacRumors:

Image source: Apple via MacRumors

This is what the page said:

Tuesday’s surprise is not yet live, but it will be soon! Make sure you come back soon to view it.

Have you seen the goodies of today? Look for the unopened gifts on the “Today, Games, and Apps” tabs of the App Store.

From 24 to 29 December you will find a new surprise every day in the App Store. Come back every day to discover which treat we are waiting for you!

Make sure you return to the App Store every day from tomorrow to get your app deals this week. By the way, if you’re new to iOS, you’ll need an Apple account to download content from the App Store. If you have a Mac, the same Apple ID works on the iPhone and iPod touch, as well as on the iPad.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

