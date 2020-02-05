Just a week after the release of iOS 13.3.1 to the public, Apple released the first beta for developers for iOS 13.4. If Apple follows the same script as iOS 12, it is possible that this is the last major numbered update for iOS 13 before Apple unveils iOS 14 on WWDC in June. We are still waiting to discover what Apple has added in this new beta, but it will undoubtedly be filled with many bug fixes and performance improvements.
If you are wondering if your device is compatible with iOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.4, we will compile a complete list below that contains each compatible device. If your device is on there, you can start:
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X.
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad Air 3rd generation
- iPad Air 2
- iPad 6th generation
- iPad 5th generation
- iPad mini 5th generation
- iPad mini 4
- iPod touch 7th generation
As you know for sure now, installing a new beta for iOS or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to settings > General > Software update and then tap “Download and install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update via iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, make sure you back up your device before you install the update.
Image source: Apple Inc.
Jacob started to treat video games and technology at the university as a hobby, but it soon became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently lives in New York and writes for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.
.