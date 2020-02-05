advertisement

Just a week after the release of iOS 13.3.1 to the public, Apple released the first beta for developers for iOS 13.4. If Apple follows the same script as iOS 12, it is possible that this is the last major numbered update for iOS 13 before Apple unveils iOS 14 on WWDC in June. We are still waiting to discover what Apple has added in this new beta, but it will undoubtedly be filled with many bug fixes and performance improvements.

If you are wondering if your device is compatible with iOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.4, we will compile a complete list below that contains each compatible device. If your device is on there, you can start:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X.

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you know for sure now, installing a new beta for iOS or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to settings > General > Software update and then tap “Download and install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update via iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, make sure you back up your device before you install the update.

