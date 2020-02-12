I don’t really know when this started, but every time I run to Target these days, I instinctively grab my phone and complete my purchase in the register through Apple Pay. No hassle for a wallet, no need to exchange dollar bills and get change, no need to hand over a credit card so that Target can be hacked again and my data eventually knows where God is. It is fast, there is a satisfactory ‘thing’ and I am out the door. I think this became a habit for me after returning from a trip to Europe, where contactless payments are more a ingrained thing, and instead of handling a currency that I didn’t understand, it just made sense to use Apple. Pay and continue.

Apple is increasingly relying on revenue from its growing Services business, including offers such as Apple Music and revenue from the App Store – and on an independent basis, that Services company would be about the size of a Fortune 100 company. Some of his offers within that Services bucket are currently seeing more success than others, such as Apple Pay. The iPhone maker’s digital wallet, which users can link to their credit cards and the relatively new Apple Card, now accounts for around 5% of all credit card transactions around the world.

That is according to research firm Bernstein, which in a new research note predicts that Apple Pay will account for 10% of all card payments worldwide in the next five years.

Apple was absolutely smart to get into this contactless payment space, which is estimated to explode from a $ 178 billion market to a $ 1.5 trillion market in four years. That is a huge amount of money that Apple can take a growing share of, because part of every Apple Pay transaction flows into Apple’s cash.

Apple CEO Tim Cook raved during the company’s January call with analysts that Apple Pay transactions have more than doubled since last year and have grown to 15 billion transactions. According to Bernstein, Apple’s growth path in this area is actually so strong that the company is “becoming one of the long-term competition threats for PayPal.” Wrote a group of Bernstein analysts in their research note, led by analyst Harshita Rawat: “There are indeed enough reasons to worry that Apple may be trying to disrupt the payment ecosystem.”

Image source: Jenny Kane / AP / Shutterstock

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he doesn’t write about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

