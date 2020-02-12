advertisement

There is no doubt that the AirPods are the most successful product that Apple has made in recent years. The portable earphones from Apple that you’ve seen everywhere are the most popular product in this category. Not to mention the fact that everyone in the industry is copying Apple. Just like Apple, Android vendors began killing the headphone jack while launching their own wireless earphones. Even Samsung, the last knight to defend the 3.5 mm port honor, had to admit defeat because it had just launched a Galaxy S20 phone that offers no room for an old audio port.

Moreover, it has upgraded its own earphones to better fight the AirPods Pro. That’s because Apple has continued to improve the AirPods over the years, giving consumers more choices at different price tags. The Pro is the most expensive version of the AirPods. Then there is the model with a charging case that supports wireless charging. The cheapest AirPods model is the original model, with a wired charging case. However, the earphones themselves offer the same sound performance as those in the wireless charging case. They are all earplugs of the second generation. So where would a Lite version of the AirPods Pro fit?

The “Pro” and “Lite” monikers may never be used in the same product name. Not unless you want to raise trolls to mock your Pro Lite product online with jokes and memes. Nevertheless, a report from Digitimes (via MacRumors) specifically mentions the “AirPod (sic) Pro Lite”. Apparently Apple is working with Taiwanese partners to create various new devices, including the AirPods Pro Lite:

advertisement

Apple, which maintains partnerships with supply chains in both Taiwan and China, may allow its Taiwanese partners to produce new generation of “iPad”, leApple Watch, AirPod Pro Lite, and “iMac” devices because the epidemic has increased the risk of raw products delivering materials shortages and shipments disruptions due to uncertain resumption of normal activities at component suppliers and assembly plants in China, the sources said.

Digitimes does not explain what the Pro Lite devices would have to offer. Or rather, what would make them less a professional? The current AirPods with wireless charging pouch cost just $ 50 less than the AirPods Pro. How would a Lite version fit in?

Does Apple want to remove the original AirPods design and replace it with the new AirPods? In such a case, a Lite version would probably be AirPods Pro without a wireless charging case. That is just speculation right now, because there is absolutely no way to confirm this. Not to mention the fact that Digitimes does not have a perfect track record when it comes to Apple’s rumors. It is definitely too early to make major changes to the AirPods Pro, since Apple only introduced them a few months ago.

What is interesting, however, is that the report also mentions additional products that will be launched later this year, including the new iPad, Apple Watch and iMac. These are all product innovations that we already expect this year.

Image source: Apple

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Unfortunately, when he does not write about gadgets, he fails to keep them away, although he desperately tries. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

.

advertisement