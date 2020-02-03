advertisement

How crazy is it that you can still buy a brand new iPhone and not get a fast charger with it? The iPhone 11 series finally comes with one, but other iPhone models are still available to buy new and they come with the old 5W charger from Apple. And even the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are still supplied with a short charging cable that never reaches as far as necessary. Buy an 18W fast charger and a 6-foot USB-C to Lightning cable from Apple and you have to cough up no less than $ 64, which is insane. Grab a Topwey 18W USB C fast charger and 6.5ft USB C to Lightning cable on Amazon instead for just $ 20.99!

Here is the scoop of the product page:

✔18W PD fast wall charger block➤ With 18W Apple charger block you can quickly charge your lastet iPhone like iPhone 11 to 30% power within 30 minutes. It is much faster than the normal adapter.

✔ Apple MFi certified ➤ The Lightning to Type C cable is built in MFi certification, ensures stable and safe charging that prevents overheating, overcharging and short-circuiting.

✔ 6.6ft USBC to Lightning cable➤ 6.6ft (2m) extra long type C to Lightning cable allows you to move freely especially resting while lying in bed when using your charging mobile phone.

✔ Great compatibility ➤ Type C iPhone plug Fast charger with 6.6ft USB C to Lightning cable, works perfectly for iPhone 11/11 Pro / 11 Pro MAX, iPhone XR / XS Max / XS / X, iPhone 8 Plus / 8, iPad Pro, iPad Air 3rd generation, iPad Mini 5 gen and latest model.

✔ Package contains ➤ USB C wall charger adapter X 1, 6.5ft (2m) Lightning to USB C cable X 1

