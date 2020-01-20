advertisement

As far as friendships are concerned, it’s pretty unlikely.

However, it seems that Apple CEO Tim Cook and Irish musician Hozier have spent time together while the former is in Dublin.

Cook is in town to receive today a prize from the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar which celebrates 40 years of Apple’s investment in Ireland (what is a tax bill of 14 billion euros with friends?)

But the businessman, who of course took over the management of the company after the death of Steve Jobs, spent part of the day yesterday with Hozier at the Camden Recording studio in Dublin city center.

He shared a photo of their meeting on Twitter:

What an incredible return to Ireland! Thank you @Hozier for sharing your music with me and for having the chance to look around the studio. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you need backup voices. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Opfka0j2UK

– Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 19, 2020

Hozier replied in turn: “Watch out now, I could keep you there! Pleasure to meet and chat with you today on music, thank you for joining @camdenrecording. Have a nice trip.”

It’s unclear if Hozier has ever recorded in the studio (which is jointly owned by Bressie and Niall Horan, FYI) – but when did a minor detail like this already prevent a good opp photo?

And now that he has shaken his right hand, can we expect to hear a song by Hozier on an upcoming Apple announcement …?

