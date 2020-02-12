advertisement

The Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday that it will review 10-year acquisitions of technology giants Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, to determine whether anti-competitive measures have been taken.

As part of the review, the FTC will request companies to share information about transactions that have not previously been reported to antitrust authorities. The Hart Scott Rodino Act, originally passed in the mid-1970s, requires companies to share information about acquisitions that exceed a certain valuation. In 2020, the bar will be between $ 90 million and $ 94 million. That said, the FTC will deal with smaller deals that have been announced less than some of the sensational acquisitions of the past decade, such as Facebook’s $ 1 billion acquisition from Instagram or Microsoft’s $ 26.2 billion deal to buy by LinkedIn in 2016.

“The orders will help the FTC deepen understanding of the acquisitions of large technology companies, including how these companies report their transactions to the federal antitrust authorities, and whether large technology companies are making potentially anti-competitive acquisitions of emerging or potential competitors among those HSR fall thresholds to be submitted and therefore do not need to be reported to the antitrust authorities, ”said the FTC in a press release.

The FTC voted 5-0 to review the deals, which run from January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2019. According to the FTC, both the way of integration and the collection of data from the companies they have acquired are checked.

Companies are also asked to “share information and documents related to their business acquisition strategies, voting and board agreements, key personnel hiring agreements with other companies, and post-employment agreements to avoid participating in the competition.”

Last summer, the FTC fined Facebook $ 5 billion for multiple data security breaches.

