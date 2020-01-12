advertisement

Murray Chalmers leaves for a pre-Christmas lunch at the Hotel du Vin in St Andrews, and has a dining experience he didn’t quite expect.

Although Christmas was my favorite moment, today’s disheartening lunch at the Hotel du Vin in St Andrews made me become a Scrooge, momentarily happy that he only came once a year; really i don’t think i could bear this level of indigestion a second time.

What a strange experience it was! First, I tried to book online, but it showed that the tables for lunch were not available.

advertisement

Then I tried to call and received no response three times. This should have raised the alarm. But critics need food to be served in some form, so I persevered and finally managed to communicate with a living person. We were there.

The hotel itself is in a fairly privileged position in St Andrews, with a few restaurant tables with breathtaking views of the water and the sky.

There was no one else in the room; in fact, when we entered, there was no one to greet us, nothing but a tray full of dirty plates sitting by the unmanned reception.

Eventually we found someone and were led to a window table, but that window table also had a huge tray of dirty plates left next to it – as if someone had just finished a room service banquet. and had emptied the gaps.

This dirty and smelly tray would sit there for 20 minutes with various staff members passing it and ignoring it, until our charming waiter removed it.

I was beginning to think that it might not be an experience to savor, as if we had entered the party at the very moment when the dregs were ignored.

The room itself follows the plan of the Hôtel du Vin, now worn, in French ersatz style; there is so much brown that, on a good day and with a soft light, it could look like a Parisian brasserie – today, it looked like the dismal and misanthropic set of “Allo Allo”.

An artificial Christmas tree managed to appear naked in the middle of the dark brown, sadly seated by a window.

Well, I identified with this tree as I tried to ignore the food scraps in my line of sight over David’s shoulder and really my festive heart sank a little.

Oddly enough, I had stayed at the Edinburgh Wine Hotel the previous week and it was a much, much more chic experience.

© DC Thomson

The entrance to the tartiflette. Photos: Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media

The food here in St Andrews was shameful. My tartiflette starter (£ 9.50) consisted largely of the potato which had been given so little access to heat that it should have qualified for a fuel allowance; I had to send him away. The potato was hard and cold, sitting in a frozen mass of liquid that could have been cheese at some point. I never return food but it was absolutely inedible.

The very nice waiter apologized enormously while I was doing the overdrive to assure him that it was not his fault (which was obviously not the case) but by the stained appearance of his apron, he could have become a kitchen porter.

This and the tray of leftover food next to us started to make me think we were having dinner in the living room of the last chance.

Meanwhile, a manager figure floated in a Santa Claus sweater, happily oblivious to paying customers – the ONLY paying customers – at the window.

It was the opposite of the celebration, like a play by Mike Leigh where you not only realized that the situation was grim, but also that you were unintentional main characters in sadness.

David had a goat cheese salad (£ 6.50) which, to be positive, we could describe as pretty much OK.

Now we were arguing over whether we should leave because it was really like walking on thin ice – thin black ice – until the next thing failed.

My tartiflette appeared again, with a warning that the plate was hot. Well, the plate may have been hot, but the potato was still not cooked.

If the potatoes had indeed been in sufficient contact with boiling water before being trapped in the oven with cheese, this would not have happened; it is a basic skill in cooking. I left most of it.

My main dish of Norman chicken (£ 15.95) was better. The chicken was cooked (I was now on full alert) and the sauce was pretty good.

The braised lettuce did not have the flavor depth of the classic recipes that I am from Simon Hopkinson, but it was still a good accompaniment to the chicken and I enjoyed it.

David’s tempeh steak (£ 12.95) was truly the end of civilization and I wouldn’t be surprised if he gave up vegetarianism because of it.

Tempeh steak.

At first I thought he just had a huge downside to this lunch as it was not my best choice of venue; but in fact, the contortions on his face and the convulsive movement of his mouth as he tried to attack the vegan protein were so annoying that I leaned over and cut a piece for myself.

Now I am a reasonably civilized person and I know it is rude to spit out food but it was so disgusting that I couldn’t keep it in my mouth.

David laughed at this rare loss of control; in truth, I could have had lunch with Madonna or Nicola Sturgeon and I would still have expelled this… matter… from my body by any means possible.

The aftertaste was revolting and I imagine that at the end of civilization, while cockroaches are walking on the planet, they will be engorged, emboldened and embittered by the most disgusting tempeh steak.

Then we tried to bring out the taste and compared it to an old rancid damp cloth that had been left out for days and turned sour.

The taste of sweat essentially stale. I wanted to leave but for the sake of fairness, we ordered a dessert.

I really want people who go to church to positively tell me that redemption was just a pudding … but it wasn’t.

My trifle (£ 6.95) wasn’t a trifle, at least not as we know it. It was a circle of layers of dry synthesis, as far from the gloopy, messy, almost wild celebration of life that is the best trifle you can imagine.

The pear shoemaker.

David’s pear shoemaker (£ 6.50) is aptly named; they were really cobblers. The small pastry rings were not cooked and the addition of sour berries was not an innovation that had to be celebrated or repeated. Another almost full plate returned.

The last insult to this lunch disaster was that service is automatically included in the bill. I didn’t notice it because I was too busy thanking the waiter for voluntarily taking 20% ​​off the disastrous tartiflette.

Now it’s my fault for not checking the bill correctly, but I just wanted to get this over with and get out of it – and it had become embarrassing to keep joking with the young child who was our server.

I left him a cash tenner because he had so many reasons to apologize and I felt bad for him; but it really sticks to my throat that such a bad place would automatically add service.

In fact, that summed up the whole dining experience here; double tip, bad food, desultory experience, corporate meal at worst.

As Johnny Rotten once said, “Have you ever felt like you were cheated?” It’s time to rethink.

Hotel du Vin

Or: 40 Scores, St Andrews KY16 9AS

t: 01334 845 313

w: www.hotelduvin.com

Price: Tickets: from £ 5.50; main courses from £ 12.50; desserts from £ 5.95

Value: 3/10

Menu: 7/10

Atmosphere: 5/10

A service: 6/10

Food: 4/10

Total: 25/50

advertisement