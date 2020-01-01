advertisement

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service from 9am. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar at Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

STORIES TOP

BASKETBALL-NBA Summary

NBA Summary: Paul removes past Thunder from Mavs down the stretch Chris Paul scored 17 points – including 13 in the final 4:31 – to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a score-by-pass, 106-101 win at home against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Football-NFL NOTEBOOK

NFL Notebook: Browns fire GM Dorsey The Cleveland Browns parted ways with general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday after failing to reach an agreement on restructuring the front office.

Icehockey-NHL-NOTEBOOK

NHL Notebook: Pens Guentzel 4-6 months

Ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Guentzel will be sidelined four to six months after surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced Tuesday.

Tennis-Brisbane VENUS

Venus withdraws from Brisbane International, citing “hurdle” in training

Venus Williams has withdrawn from the upcoming Brisbane International after suffering a “setback” in training, the former world number one said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-TOT / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur.

1 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-LEI / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Newcastle United – Leicester City.

1 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-WLV / REPORT (PIX)

Soccer – England – Premier League – Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

1 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-CRY / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Norwich City v Crystal Palace.

1 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-EVE / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Manchester City against Everton

Manchester City play Everton in the Premier League.

1 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-BOU / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – West Ham United – AFC Bournemouth.

1 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MUN / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Arsenal – Manchester United

Arsenal play Manchester United in the Premier League.

1 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN / PREVIEW

Football – Spain – View of La Liga

A preview of La Liga weekend action.

2 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TENIS

Tennis-ATPCUP / PREVIEW

Tennis – ATP Cup – Advance

Sydney, Brisbane and Perth are the hosts of the ATP Cup – a new team competition involving 24 countries in the Australian Open.

2 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-SENTRY /

Golf – PGA Tour: Champions First Round Match Tournament

First round coverage from the Kapalua Plantation Course on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

2 Jan

Cricket

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG / PREVIEW (PIX)

Cricket – England tour to South Africa – Second Test

South African captain Faf du Plessis holds his pre-match press conference before the start of the second Test against England

2 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG / PREVIEW (PIX)

Cricket – England tour to South Africa – Second Test

England captain Joe Root holds his pre-match press conference before the start of the second Test against South Africa

2 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

