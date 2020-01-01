Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service from 9am. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar at Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.
STORIES TOP
BASKETBALL-NBA Summary
NBA Summary: Paul removes past Thunder from Mavs down the stretch Chris Paul scored 17 points – including 13 in the final 4:31 – to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a score-by-pass, 106-101 win at home against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.
Football-NFL NOTEBOOK
NFL Notebook: Browns fire GM Dorsey The Cleveland Browns parted ways with general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday after failing to reach an agreement on restructuring the front office.
Icehockey-NHL-NOTEBOOK
NHL Notebook: Pens Guentzel 4-6 months
Ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Guentzel will be sidelined four to six months after surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced Tuesday.
Tennis-Brisbane VENUS
Venus withdraws from Brisbane International, citing “hurdle” in training
Venus Williams has withdrawn from the upcoming Brisbane International after suffering a “setback” in training, the former world number one said on Wednesday.
