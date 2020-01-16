advertisement

Police are asking for information after a man was heard to scream racist abuse against a man, woman and child as they passed through downtown Chesterfield.

The incident occurred in New Square between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, and released a photo of a man who may be able to respond to their inquiries.

PC Michael Smith, of the Chesterfield Safer Neighborhood Police Team, said, “Investigations are underway into this incident, and there would have been many people in the city center at that time who could have seen or hear the abuse.

“We would really like to hear from anyone who may have information that could help you. Hate crimes of all kinds can be distressing for victims, but also for witnesses. It is not correct to be targeted because of who you are, and therefore fighting hate crime is a priority for us. ”

If you can assist the police in their investigations, contact us using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

People should quote reference number 20 * 16430 and the name of the agent in the case, PC Becki Damms, in all correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers, which is an anonymous service, on 0800 555 111.

A reward is sometimes offered if the information leads to a positive result.

