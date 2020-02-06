advertisement

Lionel Messi and Marc-André Ter Stegen had a brawl on the ground as they both went behind a 50/50 ball, according to a new report in Spain. Following Barcelona’s 2-0 defeat to Valencia in Mestalla, the report says the tension was in the squad.

This came after another newspaper reported that the two “heavyweights” in the dressing room had an “incident” in training. The way he describes it, one of the two “joked that the victim” didn’t understand it well. “

This leads to an argument with a stronger tone. Other teammates helped calm them down, after which nothing else happened.

advertisement

Crucial to both stories is that Barcelona’s dressing room is unstable after the arrival of Quique Setién, which seems likely. The results have not gone down very well either before or since he was appointed. Winning is the best reward there is, and by the standards of Barcelona, ​​missing. Injuries to key players have highlighted questions about the club’s transfer policy over the winter, ultimately culminating between Messi and technical secretary Éric Abidal.

It all sounds pretty normal to me. Again, the players want to win, and if they think they are not doing the right thing, they will definitely not be happy. This will naturally lead to a rubbing in the dressing room. But just as naturally, that can be adjusted with few winners.

Moreover, let us appreciate the attention span they are under. Every moment of training and playing, at least if not their whole life, is examined. Sometimes you have a bad moment and raise your voice when you don’t want to or maybe you shouldn’t. It is usually forgotten until the next day, if not until the next hour. If Ter Stegen and Messi do it, it becomes a great news item. But maybe it shouldn’t.

The first team squad has 18 players, plus four or five B teams, who are regularly called upon to train with them. They come from 10 different countries and speak 9 different languages. They have different cultures, and different religions. Some are aged 33, while Ansu Fati is only 17 years old.

They compete at a very high level. For one, they expect the absolute best from their teammates. They want to win, and they know how to do what they all need 100%. Mistake the mistake someone makes – they don’t want to shine on it. Second, they compete against each other, also for recognition, playing time, etc.

The training is intense and happens for hours. It is inevitable that at some point, someone will make a joke that is not welcomed, or someone will be visibly upset, or someone may even be angry at the law. As long as the incident does not cross the lines, for example, in a physical fight, it can be forgotten. (Well, even physical fighting can be forgotten, but that’s much harder.)

I have heard from former professionals and coaches that a little tension can be a good thing. You don’t want quiet people. Of course this does not mean you want people who hate each other. But if Barcelona lost 2-0 to Valencia like this, and people won’t feel the tension, you won’t worry … you won’t worry anymore?

This level of tension seems completely normal to me, and common to any team. From time to time, these things happen. Unless it translates to something worse, it’s not time to panic yet.

advertisement