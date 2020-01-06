advertisement

BURNABY, B.C. – A young man is recovering following what police say was a targeted, vehicle-driven shooting in Burnaby, B.C.

A statement from the RCMP says it happened Sunday evening at a residence near the Metrotown shopping district.

An 18-year-old man traveling with two other men in a small car was struck when a white sedan pulled up together and was shot.

advertisement

The smaller car crashed into the bushes and all three occupiers fled, but police say they were quickly deployed, and officers confirmed that the other two men were unharmed.

All three people in the vehicle are known to the police.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who may have seen the attack or taken video from the camera in the area of ​​Willingdon Avenue and Burke Street between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Cpl. Mike Kalanj says the incident is serious and RCMP units from Burnaby have been assigned to investigate.

“To have something like this happen in our city, especially a residential area, is completely unacceptable,” he said in a statement.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 6, 2020.

advertisement