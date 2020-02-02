advertisement

Trees have been destroyed in two former protected woodlands in Fife.

A number of trees in Hopeward and Bogend Woods in Dalgety Bay were cut down over the weekend, leaving many residents appalled.

Six trees were destroyed at the Hopeward Wood site.

The areas, which date back to the 1780s and are protected by a Fife Council tree preservation ordinance, are located along parts of the Fife Coastal Trail, popular with walkers and tourists.

Dalgety Bay Community Woodland Group, whose volunteers maintain and improve the area, is appealing to the public for information to prevent further damage.

A spokesperson said the damage was particularly frustrating due to the amount of work being done in the area and the group is currently preparing a report detailing the extent of the damage to be reported to the police.

He said: “It is very sad and nothing more than the vandalism of a protected area of ​​historic importance and natural beauty.

“At Hopeward Wood, on the coastal path, we found at least six trees that were cut down, including three sycamores and an ash tree.

“This is the second time this area has been targeted and, worryingly, there is more damage this time than the damage done in 2018.

“We do not know if the two cases of damage are linked and we are now appealing to anyone who may have seen those responsible for the damage or act in a suspicious manner last weekend to contact us.

“We urgently need to obtain usable evidence from officials to report the matter to the council and the police.

“It is only if the culprits can be identified and action can be taken that more trees can be saved from this type of free destruction.

SNP adviser David Barratt said he was also disappointed to learn of the damage and urged those with information to come forward.

“The wooded areas are an asset for the community and there so that everyone can take advantage of them to understand the frustration that the destruction has caused locally.

“If identified, officials could face both a planning execution order, as the area has protected status, and also the possibility of a criminal injury charge.

“I will speak to the police and the community council to see if anything can be done to further protect the areas from further destruction.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is invited to contact the Woodland Group Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/DBCWG or by sending an email to infodbcwg@gmail.com

