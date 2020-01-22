advertisement

The Agency for the Performing Arts (APA) announced Tuesday afternoon that it has reached an agreement with the Writers Guild of America on packaging fees and will continue to represent writers through a new, consolidated literature section.

The new division, called APA Scripted Literary, will merge the existing TV and cinema areas and will be led by the heads of these areas, Howard Parker and Sheryl Petersen. They will continue to report to the EPP and the head of literature, Lee Dinstman.

“APA is a global full-service boutique that focuses exclusively on artists, their careers and their personal experiences as clients of the agency. Representing writers is and remains a cornerstone of this company, ”said the agency’s statement.

“We work tirelessly to offer our customers the best possible representation with a forward-looking approach. By integrating APA’s television and film departments, APA can offer its customers a clear and effective service in a market characterized by content creators and global streaming. Everything in our shop starts with the written word. We are very happy to be able to resume our work to support writers immediately. “

The new agreement comes four days after WGA signs an agreement with Gersh. This makes them the first two large full-service talent agencies to stand out from the Association of Talent Agencies and conclude a contract with the guild. The other ATA members who have signed contracts are the smaller full-service agency Buchwald and the literary boutiques Pantheon, Kaplan Stahler and Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston. Non-ATA literature agency Verve was the first medium-sized agency to be contracted last May.

The franchise agreement signed by Gersh extended the expiry date by which adherent agencies must stop using packaging fees, which are payments from a studio to an agency in exchange for packaging talent. While smaller agencies agreed to expire by January 2021, the Gersh Agreement extends this date to July 15, 2021 for all agencies.

The expiration date can also be extended again if at least two of the four top talent agencies – CAA, UTA, WME and ICM partners – do not pay packaging fees for deals with author clients under an agreement with the guild or under agreements with the Eliminate Guild This was ordered by a federal court as part of the ongoing litigation between the WGA and these authorities.

Details of the agreement between the agency and the WGA have not been released by the APA. Guild officials did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s comments.

There’s more to come …

