LOS ANGELES – A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others who died in a helicopter crash is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center.

Bryant played in the arena for most of his two decades of career for the Los Angeles Lakers. The date 2/24 corresponds to the shirt No. 24 worn by him and the No. 2 worn by his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

No official announcement was made about the monument. The person who made the information available to the AP is informed about the planning and only speaks on condition of anonymity. The Los Angeles Times was the first to report on the event, citing two anonymous sources with some planning knowledge.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said a memorial would be held, but his office had no immediate comment, and neither did the Lakers or Staples Center.

Bryant was killed when the helicopter carrying him, his daughter, and the others bumped against a mountain slope at a Mamba Sports Academy girls’ basketball tournament in Calabasas, California. Gianna’s team was trained by Bryant and played in the tournament.

No cause of the crash was identified, although a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board is expected shortly.

Spontaneously, fans swarmed through the Staples Center within hours of the January 26 crash, erecting a monumental monument of flowers, balloons, jerseys, soft toys and basketballs. Items were removed on Monday and fans were asked to donate to a Bryant foundation instead of bringing more gifts and flowers.

Bryant’s widow Vanessa had requested some items to be cataloged and sent to the family. Flowers are composted and distributed around plants near the Staples Center.

Staples, which opened in 1999, has been the site of other memorials, including for Michael Jackson and last year for rapper Nipsey Hussle. Bryant, who joined the NBA in 1996, played for the Lakers in the forum for three seasons.

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies have a 7:30 p.m. Same day game in the arena.

A public memorial to baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa will be held at the Anaheim Angel Stadium on February 10. Pilots Ara Zobayan and Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and their daughter Payton were also killed in the crash.

