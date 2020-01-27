advertisement

In a campaign that the kings may be more likely to cut out of the record books, team captain Anze Kopitar, as one of the best players of his generation, has left an indelible mark on the NHL.

This season he leads the kings in points, goals and assists, in the power game and with uniform strength. His 16-point lead over his next most productive teammates is the fourth largest lead in the team ranking in the NHL.

His defensive game was also high, which made him an obvious choice as the sole representative of the kings at this year’s all-star weekend.

His journey to an elite sports figure in Los Angeles began 15 years ago when the Kings made him 11th overall in 2005.

“We really felt when he designed it that it could be a home game for the kings, and it turned out to be great,” said Dave Taylor, a legendary right wing from Kings who was the general in choosing Kopitar Was manager.

Kopitar’s path to the NHL was scarcely followed, as he was the first player born in Slovenia to skate in the NHL. Jan Mursak came in second, but he played in only 46 games and another Slovenian, Canadian-born Greg Kuznik, performed singly before either player entered the NHL.

Kopitar was the best-placed European skater in the draft and third overall on the Kings Board, but partially slipped to 11th place due to his unconventional background. He had played one season in Sweden and his father, Matjaz, had trained in the Slovenian national program, but Slovenia was an unknown asset to NHL talents. For Taylor, all concerns were addressed in a first interview with Kopitar.

“In all the years I’ve been on the management side, which is probably 25 years old, he’s the most impressive interview I’ve ever sat in,” said Taylor. “When he entered the room, he was so impressive. His size, his serenity and his way of wearing himself. At 17, he was really a professional. ”

Kopitar would take part in the World Cup as a 17-year-old. At an age when even players usually take part in second-rate junior tournaments, Taylor said Kopitar was already the best player in his older men’s national team.

In the 2005 draft, Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh was number one. The Ducks chose Bobby Ryan # 2 and earned a reasonable return. In fifth place, the Montreal Canadiens landed a franchise goalkeeper in Carey Price, although the Kings did the same with Jonathan Quick in the third round.

Kopitar, now one or two fathers, will likely single-handedly overtake the seven skaters selected in front of him except Crosby and Ryan. Together they have collected 1,042 points so far. Kopitar scored 931.

While still strong, the careers of these seven skaters – like Ryan’s – either ended or slowed down in terms of production.

Taylor said it was obvious that Kopitar was the son of a trainer. He was solidly positioned, defensive, responsible for all areas of ice, and focused on detail from day one.

“There was really no weakness in his game,” said Taylor.

Taylor also remembered that Kopitar had a “very precise plan” to return to Sweden for another season to develop his body and game before heading to North America for a campaign that was far from his design year. Upon arrival, the Kings took part in a rookie tournament with the Coyotes, Sharks and Ducks.

“He absolutely dominated this tournament. He was ready to join the NHL. He immediately became the number one center for the kings. I think he’s still your best player, ”said Taylor.

Kopitar was extremely durable in his career. He missed a total of 29 games in 14 seasons, a blink of an eye over two games per season. He recovered from a broken leg in 2011 to move the kings to their first Stanley Cup in 2012. After a season of career lows struck by a severe wrist injury in 2016-17, he recovered with a personal best, scoring 92 points and was a finalist for the Hart Trophy as the most valuable player in the NHL. In the same year Kopitar won the Selke Trophy as the best defensive striker in the league.

Teammate Dustin Brown has pointed out that few other finalists are as committed to the defense as Kopitar. Taylor alluded to the potential for higher production by noting that Kopitar was “pretty much the whole team” when he competed internationally for Slovenia and put up some brightly colored offensive numbers.

In a decade that included an undeniably golden era for the Kings – they won the franchise’s only two Stanley Cups, reached the conference finals three times and appeared seven times in the playoffs – Kopitar was named team player of the decade. Typically, Kopitar declined honor as anything that raised him above his teammates.

“There are still a few people in this locker room or locker room who could be players of the decade. It’s just a stroke of luck that fans may like me a little better than the others,” said Kopitar. “The teams we’ve had in the past 10 years. You can choose between Quickie, Brownie and Drew (Doughty). There are a lot of people who could have this title.”

Kopitar was a little more relaxed when he overtook Robitaille in his career assistant for a king, as Robitaille held two prominent roles in the Kings front office during his career.

“I’ll let Luc know about it. I’ll feel even better after that,” joked Kopitar, who has an excellent chance of retiring as a senior assistant to King’s career.

Kopitar overtook Wayne Gretzky this season in the career leaderboard for a king.

“I mean, he probably made 400 games. it took a little bit longer. Whenever you’re mentioned in the same sentence as Wayne, it’s obviously a pretty big deal, ”Kopitar told reporters. “I don’t think I’ll touch his other records.”

Kopitar has always had a keen sense of the game’s history, although it grew up thousands of kilometers away from an NHL city in a country without its own top pro league. His awe of Gretzky extends to his arrival in Los Angeles. As revealed in an interview in December with Lisa Dillman of The Athletic, The Great One’s feeling is mutual.

“First, I can’t think of a better person to be a captain of a hockey club. He came from a small country and came into the spotlight in the middle of LA,” said Gretzky “He’s just playing the game right. He’s a teammate’s dream, a coach’s dream.”

