There will be an explosion of women behind the camera in some of the studios’ largest franchises over the next two years, but there are other exciting projects on the way too.

Is 2020 the year everything will change? In his latest study, “Admission to the Chair of the Director? Gender, race and age of directors in over 1,000 films from 2007 to 2008, ”the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative stated that of the 112 directors behind the 100 best films of 2018, only 3.6 percent were women. Even worse, this percentage was even lower than last year when 7.3 percent of the top films were directed by women. The report also found that the percentage of female directors has not changed significantly over time, despite strong demands for gender equality and the introduction of various industry initiatives to change historical trends. You can read the full report here.

And yet these numbers could change fundamentally over the next two years, especially with regard to 2020. Most of these 100 films with the highest earnings naturally come from the studio world, home to the big blockbusters, the most important money-makers and the kind of opportunities that the vast majority of filmmakers today are beyond. And while talks about the need for inclusion and diversity, both in front of and behind the camera, have increased significantly in recent years, it looks like some of the most startling changes will emerge in the coming decade.

In 2020 and 2021, female filmmakers will make their most striking foray into the ever-popular franchise features, particularly at Disney and Warner Bros., both in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Cate Shortlands “Black Widow”, “Chloe Zhao’s” The Eternals “) And the DC Extended Universe (Patty Jenkins return to” Wonder Woman “, Cathy Yans” Birds of Prey “) as well as Disney Princess stories such as the upcoming live action” Mulan “and the return of” The Matrix franchise with original -Director Lana Wachowski again behind the camera.

Other directors, including Stella Meghie, Kay Cannon and Tina Gordon, get a second or third studio, while many talented filmmakers, such as Emerald Fennell, Nia DeCosta and Zoe Lister-Jones, enter the studio world for the first time.

Warner Bros. / peaked cap

While Disney and Warner Bros. mainly focused on offering filmmakers their greatest adventures, Universal Pictures and its specialty Focus Features have emerged as the current number 1 in women’s films over the next two years. And what the studio lacks in tentpole opportunities is made up for by a variety of genres and budgets, including horror films by DeCosta and Floria Sigismondi, romances by Meghie and Kat Coiro, and a few female leading roles by Fennell and Eliza Hittman, who first appeared on Sundance will make his debut.

However, Paramount and Fox could improve their selection as soon as possible, as Paramount only has one feature planned (Reed Morano’s long-drawn piece “The Rhythm Section”) and Fox currently has no female director on the upcoming calendar (and yes, that includes) the special label Fox Searchlight).

However, it is important to note that each studio still has a number of announced, yet unplanned films, many of which will be moderated by filmmakers (including new projects by Ava DuVernay, Elizabeth Banks, Olivia Wilde and Maya Forbes), Lena Kahn, and Greta Gerwig ). In other projects, filmmakers have yet to be officially hired, and maybe women are already in line for some of these jobs. And with the launch of Sundance later this month, distributors will pave the way to get finished films for distribution, including those directed by women. (This year’s festival offers many opportunities: 46% of this year’s contributions were staged by women.)

Check out the list of upcoming features staged by women, broken down by studio. The films listed all have a fixed release date (or have been officially announced for 2020 or 2021 at least). As with our previous lists from 2019, 2018, and 2017, we’ll update as new movies are added (and sometimes removed) to different slates. At the moment there is 22 Films made by women in the studio.

Paramount Pictures

“The Rhythm Section” by Reed Morano will be released on January 31, 2020

Universal

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Pictures Classics

“The Craft” directed by Zoe Lister-Jones will release TBD 2020

“Cinderella” by Kay Cannon, published February 5, 2021

Twentieth Century Fox and Fox Searchlight

No films on schedule.

Universal images and focus functions

“The Turning” by Floria Sigismondi will be released on January 24, 2020

“The Photograph” by Stella Meghie will be released on February 14, 2020

“Emma”, staged by Autumn de Wilde, will be released on February 21, 2020

“Never, rarely, sometimes, always,” directed by Eliza Hittman, will be released on March 13, 2020

“Promising Young Woman” directed by Emerald Fennell will be released on April 17, 2020

“Covers”, staged by Nisha Ganatra, will be released on May 8, 2020

“Candyman” directed by Nia DeCosta will be released on June 12, 2020

“Praise This” by Tina Gordon will be released on September 25, 2020

“Spirit Riding Free” directed by Elaine Bogan will be released on May 14, 2021

Kat Coiro’s “Marry Me” will release TBD 2020

Disney

Walt Disney Pictures / Buena Vista

“Mulan” by Niki Caro will be released on March 27, 2020

“Black Widow” directed by Cate Shortland will be released on May 1, 2020

“The One and Only Ivan” by Thea Sharrock will be released on August 14, 2020

Chloé Zhao’s “The Eternals” will be released on November 6, 2020

Meg LeFauve’s “Gigantic” will be released on November 25, 2020

Warner Bros.

“Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn)”, directed by Cathy Yan, will be released on February 7, 2020

“Wonder Woman 1984”, directed by Patty Jenkins, will be released on June 5, 2020

“Reminiscence”, staged by Lisa Joy, published TBD 2020

“The Matrix 4” by Lana Wachowski will be released on May 21, 2021

