A book called Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Cookbook: 500 Everyday Recipes for beginners and advanced users has long been a bestseller on Amazon and has collected no fewer than 1,400 5-star ratings in that time. It’s fantastic and it’s full of delicious recipes that will help you revive your love for your Instant Pot. If you want the large spiral-bound version of this great book, it will cost you $ 32.98 and is worth every penny. But if you choose the digital Kindle version instead, you’ll only pay $ 3.99! Remember that it works on a Kindle, smartphone, tablet or anything else that has a Kindle app, so everyone can take advantage of this great deal, even if they don’t have a Kindle.

Here is the scoop of the product page:

Enjoy these 500 recipes for every budget.

Recipes are mentioned step by step in a clear and understandable way.

With this cookbook you can cook better, tastier and faster meals for yourself and your family.

In this cookbook you discover …

Great meals that the whole family will love.

Recipes for vegetarians that everyone will enjoy.

Most recipes made for anyone with a busy lifestyle.

Detailed ingredient lists and precise cooking times so that every dish is perfect.

Easy to follow instructions for making every dish in an Instant Pot.

Useful tips and tricks to make every meal one for your entire family will have to be requested time and again.

Plus much more useful information.

Food is intended as a shared experience and is a great time for family members to catch up with each other’s day. She brings a good meal to the dining table every time.

