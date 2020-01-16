advertisement

Last year, Professor Mary Okwakol, President of the UNEB, officially presented the results of the PLE 2018 to the Minister of State for Higher Education, John Muyingo (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The Uganda National Examinations Bureau (UNEB) is due to publish the results of the 2019 primary school leaving exams (PLE) today.

The results will be published at 11 a.m. in the main hall of the Kampala parents’ school by the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni.

The Uganda National Examining Board (UNEB), including Executive Secretary Dan Odongo and the President, Professor Mary Okwakol, on Thursday, January 16, briefed Ms. Museveni on student performance at State House, Nakasero.

The meeting also brought together Ms. Janet Museveni, Mr. John Chrysestom Muyingo, Minister of State for Higher Education, Ms. Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde, Minister of State for Primary Education, all in charge of political leadership.

Other technocrats include Mr. Alex Kakooza, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education.

Details of student performances will be made public today.

A total of 695,793 candidates applied for the PLE, 51.7% of whom were girls.

It was also the fifth consecutive year that UNEB had registered more women than men.

Kalule said that the results of the Uganda Ordinary Certificate of Education (UCE) exams will be published two weeks later, while those of the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) will be published in late February.

How do I find my PLE results?

UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo said candidates will be able to access their exam results via their mobile phones upon release.

It will be necessary to send a well formatted SMS as follows: Type “PLE, UCE, UACE”, leave a space, then type the index number and send it to 6600 on the networks as specified by the card at the time of publication of the results.

There should be no spaces in the index number. For example, UCE U2769 / 018.

PML Daily will give you all the details of the results throughout the day.

