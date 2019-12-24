advertisement

Singer Anuel AA is one of the reggaetonists who have had the greatest influence. He became famous for going through complicated processes in his life. That’s why his followers want to know more about him and don’t let anyone escape.

Now it became known who Anuel’s little sister is. The fans could not leave this detail unnoticed, because even what his girlfriend, Karol g, is doing for him, they cannot reveal anything. Let’s not forget that the singer’s ex is also a very popular topic.

advertisement

After figuring out who the celebrity’s sister is, they have already started sneaking up and the photos have been revealed.

This is Jliani, who calls himself “the real baby”. In addition, she describes in her description of social networks that she is a singer and songwriter.

Anuel aa and her friend in a surprise concert

The couple surprised their fans. The singer recently performed in a formidable concert. But it wasn’t enough to give a show the size, it also left it open-mouthed when Karol G. appeared on stage.

During the concert, the couple dedicated love messages, each emphasizing the value of the other.

Previous articleThe WhatsApp trick your friend doesn’t want to know

He likes dogs, pizza and popcorn. Already a fan of Nintendo and Sony, but no longer throws anything today. He has worked on websites and magazines such as GameBlast, Nintendo World, Hero and Portal Pop, but is now exclusively dedicated to Spark Chronicles.

advertisement