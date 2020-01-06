advertisement

The couple has been very caramelized in the past few days.

Wanting to start the year in a good mood is a question of attitude and none is better than the couple that is getting together Anuel AA and Karol G. Both are at their best.

On this occasion, we saw her very caramelized in videos that were recorded on her social networks. Anuel doesn’t cut a bit and does it with Karol G. Everything was recorded.

The reggaeton He had a very successful year with many concerts in different countries around the world and his music everywhere, even in Russia.

Now The singer took a break with his girlfriend and they went on vacation for the first few days of the year. What doesn’t change your way of showing yourself?

They were seen very sweetly and lovingly in the social networks of the artist kiss and play together on the bed. They look very happy and prove it that way.

Karol is far from busy with anything The star does it may kiss his whole face. It doesn’t cut anything and includes everything in the networks. What a celebrity couple.

puerto knows what his girlfriend likes and lets him know that he will be there for her. His fans have responded and liked the release in droves.

As a fan of video games and new technologies, I’ve been an editor in this environment for several years. I like to share my passion through messages, tests and other files. I also love wrestling and Marvel comics.

