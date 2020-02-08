advertisement

Antonio Conte predicted that the Milan derby would create strong emotions for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and said he had “great respect” for the Rossoneri striker.

Milan have been unbeaten in five Serie A games since Ibrahimovic left LA Galaxy on a free transfer in January. The 38-year-old scored once in the league and once in the Coppa Italia.

After the 1-1 draw between Milan and Hellas Verona due to illness, Ibrahimovic is expected to be available on Sunday.

advertisement

Stefano Pioli’s men are 19 points ahead of Inter ahead of the Derby della Madonnina, but Inter boss Conte said Ibrahimovic’s uplifting effect on his teammates would make for a better game at San Siro.

READ|

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be available for Milan against Inter, says Pioli

“I think it’s nice to see all the players available in the main games,” Conte told reporters. “The spectacle benefits.

“He is a champion that gives Milan quality and charisma.

“I have a lot of respect for Ibra, he’s a former inter-player and I think it will be a strong game for him in terms of emotion.”

Conte was asked about Samir Handanovic’s fitness after the Nerazzurri goalkeeper suffered a broken hair in his left hand, but revealed little.

“The medical staff can talk about certain situations – it’s much more competent than me,” he replied.

READ|

AC Milan’s Rade Krunic has to do without Interderby after a metatarsal fracture

He was more positive about the progress of Christian Eriksen, who has played two games since joining Inter from Tottenham and won 2-0 against Coppa Italia at Udinese against Fiorentina.

When asked how long the 27-year-old had to be 100 percent fit, Conte said: “I hope not so much. He took part in the game against Fiorentina and started in Udine.

“He needs the right time to learn my ideas, but he’s a very intelligent boy. He understands our game principles quickly and I’m happy about it.

“Eriksen is a player who came to Inter with precise characteristics. We bought him for a specific style of play.

“Let us not forget that there are many more tactical accents and demands in Italy than abroad. Often they are not focused on specific situations: It is true that he has time to deal with his idea of ​​the game.”

advertisement