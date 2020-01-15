advertisement

Antonio Conte admits that the cash registers at Inter are empty and that transactions have to be negotiated “with intelligence and wit” in the current transfer window.

In the Serie A table, Inter occupy second place with themselves, Juventus and Lazio in the three-way battle for the Scudetto.

This month the Nerazzurri have a chance to claim their first championship title since 2010, but Inter-Chef Giuseppe Marotta has made it clear to Conte that he has to hold his own on the market.

“There is no money,” said Conte. “So we have to do well to find favorable situations.”

Inter is firmly in the market for Tottenham’s Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen and is said to want Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud to join the team.

A deal for Manchester United’s Ashley Young seemed likely at one stage, but Inter’s interest is expected to wane.

Important arrivals mean departures are required, and the potential sale of Gabriel Barbosa to Flamengo after its successful loan to the Brazilian club would mean a welcome inflow of spending for Conte.

Inter invested a lot of money last season, especially in the arrival of Romelu Lukaku, who could eventually cost the Nerazzurri 80 million euros.

Conte has told Inter what he wants to achieve in the window, and the question now is what can be agreed.

“I have given some ideas,” said Conte, quoted in Gazzetta dello Sport.

“You have to achieve the goals with intelligence and wit. We also have to carefully consider the situation when departing.”

