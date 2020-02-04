advertisement

NFL Free Agent Antonio brown is ready to return. The announced sports star showed up to reflect on his recent social media outbursts and apologize globally.

Key facts: This week, AB went to Instagram to keep 100% of his current state of mind and let fans know that he was putting his house in order.

On a related note: AB recently went on Instagram to salute the NFL icon Tom brady and reveal his intention to play for the living legend.

Wait, there is more: Brady’s possible return to the New England Patriots could make them easy contenders for the Super Bowl next season.

Once Super Bowl 54 is settled, the biggest story in the NFL will quickly turn to where Tom Brady will land next season. However, if the six-time Super Bowl winner decides to turn the page, it will send a knock-on effect throughout the league. (Action network)

Before you leave: Prior to its release in the 2019 season, Brown played alongside TB for a few games.

