Josh Peter USA Today network

Friday

January 24, 2020 at 12:40 am

The native Miamier turned on Thursday evening after a warrant was issued on Wednesday

Antonio Brown, the recipient of the NFL Free Agent Wide, reported in a Broward County prison on Thursday evening after he and his trainer attacked another man.

A warrant was issued on Wednesday for Brown’s arrest after allegedly assaulting a moving truck driver at Brown’s Hollywood home on Tuesday. Christian Lata, the Hollywood Police Department information officer, said the warrant was “the safest way” to detain Brown, and he expected Brown to comply with the warrant.

When the police arrived at Brown’s house on Wednesday to investigate the alleged incident, they arrested Glenn Holt, Brown’s trainer, who was charged with burglary and battery. However, according to Lata, Brown refused to work with the police that day.

“Antonio Brown actually ran into his house and locked the door and closed the door,” said Lata. “He went into his house and just stayed in the house and didn’t come out.”

According to Lata, officers reached Brown by phone that day.

“You could talk to him and he basically said he wasn’t coming out,” said Lata.

Police collected further evidence from the witness and the suspected victim before successfully acquiring an arrest warrant against Brown.

Lata said he believed the officials had contacted a lawyer who represented Brown, and Holt, who was released after his arrest, was also trying to help.

