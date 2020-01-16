advertisement

NFL Free Agent Antonio brown it looks like he’s really here to try to enter the world of boxing. The sports star caught the attention of social media after a recent workout.

Key facts: This week, a clip emerged from low-key Brown putting a serious punch during a boxing session.

Key details: Brown is said to be undergoing training for an Olympic veteran.

With the NFL not allowing Antonio Brown to play for his teams anytime soon, the old All-Pro wide receiver is turning to a new sport (and a way to get attention). In preparation for a boxing match against YouTuber Logan Paul which is still being negotiated, Brown trained with former Olympic boxer Eromosele Albert, according to Manouk Akopyan, of the boxing scene. Albert accumulated a career record of 24-6-1 with 12 KOs as a professional middleweight. (Yahoo! Sports)

Wait, there is more: This week, AB hit Instagram and admitted an initial fight offer to frame the internet personality Logan paul the amount is not high enough.

Before you leave: Last week, Brown and Paul clashed randomly with online taunts.

