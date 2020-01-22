advertisement

Antonie Griezmann spared the Barcelona blues with a well-taken bracket against the lowly UD Ibiza in the Copa del Rey. Barcelona trailed 1-0 but eventually won 2-1 to avoid being eliminated in the first round of the cup.

“They came into the match better than us,” Griezmann said after the game. “They knew the field. It was hard to create chances, we didn’t get a shot in the first half. It’s a new 3 BB system, we have to get used to it, we have to work hard. “

New manager Quique Setién hired a 3-4-3 with only one known central defender – Clément Lenglet. Junior Firpo and Sergi Roberto made up the rest of the three-man line. One, a comeback, the other a midfielder turned right-back.

advertisement

“We are adjusting to the new coach’s tactics and need to keep working,” the Frenchman said.

“We need to gain confidence with the ball, to make room for attack.

“I thank my teammates for past teams, without them, it’s hard for me to score. I was playing higher up the field, I had to wait my chances. I have two and I scored two.”

advertisement