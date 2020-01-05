advertisement

Barcelona held their traditional open-door training session on Sunday at Estadi Johan Cruyff with over 5,000 fans in attendance.

All first-team players were trained, except for injured trio Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Arthur and Ousmane Dembele, in a recovery session after Saturday’s draw against Espanyol.

Antoine Griezmann first tasted the event and then spoke about how he hopes the team can pay fans for their support in 2020.

“It’s beautiful and it’s important to be here and get the love and affection from the fans,” Griezmann said.

“They’re always with us when things go wrong and support us when things get complicated, and that’s always something we’re grateful for.

“It’s a pleasure to have them here and enjoy moments like this with them. Hope we can bring them a good year.”

Source | TV Barca

Barcelona move to Saudi Arabia next for the Spanish Super Cup. They play Atletico Madrid in their semifinal on Thursday with Real Madrid taking on Valencia in the next game.

