Misinformation spread online before the January 20, 2020 pro-gun rally at the Virginia State Capitol. Amid fears that the rally could be a repeat of the deadly white supremacist rally “Let’s Unite the Right” in Charlottesville in 2017, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency, prohibiting protesters from carrying weapons to fire on State Capitol grounds.

About 22,000 protesters traveled to Richmond to rally against the proposed new firearms regulation, and although the event was organized by a self-proclaimed extremist, there are no official reports of violence or major fighting during of the event.

Before the demonstration, Tom Deweese, who has proven himself in spreading theories of inflammatory and conspiratorial disinformation, created a Facebook article in which he claimed to have learned from a source that “antifa”, which is the phrase abbreviated designating the antifascist. activists, “rented seven buses” and planned to disguise themselves as pro-gun protesters and provoke violence.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit organization that tracks hate groups and extremists, Deweese should hardly be viewed as a reliable source for such information. Deweese, reports SPLC, “built his career by issuing frightening warnings on Agenda 21, a fully voluntary set of United Nations principles for sustainable resource management. Where others see sensible environmental guidelines, DeWeese finds sinister UN socialist initiatives grabbing land that threatens national sovereignty, private property rights and freedom, not to mention turning our children into global government zombies . “

Nonetheless, a number of conspiratorial and right-wing websites have reported that antifa activists were hiring buses in a conspiracy to commit violence and make gun attenders look bad, citing only Deweese’s Facebook message as source.

A single, unreliable source on this subject, going to Facebook to post information he learned from an allegedly anonymous source, can scarcely be used as a foundation for making a legitimate claim which, if true, could have been an incident with many victims. Although the decline was 20/20, no known bus full of undercover antifa brawlers materialized at the rally in Richmond, Virginia. We therefore assess this claim as “false”.

