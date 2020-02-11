advertisement

A Jacksonville man has been charged with assault after allegedly driving a van through a tent that had senior Trump citizen supporters registering to vote.

According to police, Gregory Timm faces charges of aggravated assault on a victim over the age of 65, a charge of criminal mischief and a charge of driving while his license has been suspended. His bond is set at $ 507,512.

The attack happened at 2:45 a.m. Saturday at a Walmart Superintendent’s shopping mall. Police say a group of six others “narrowly escaped” from hitting the van before driving away and delivering what organizers called a “shameful gesture to the crowd”.

Timm himself confirmed that the van’s action was an anti-Trump political attack, which would classify it as a terrorist attack by Florida state law.

According to Chapter 775 of Florida law, terrorism means: “1) to intimidate, injure, or coerce a civilian population; 2) The impact of a government’s policy of intimidation or coercion; or 3) Contribute to government behavior through the destruction of property, assassination, killing, hijacking or piracy of aircraft. “

Timm also “voluntarily showed (police) his video while driving at Trump’s volunteer booth,” according to OANN’s Jack Posobiec.

BREAKING: The suspect in the Jacksonville van attack confirmed the anti-Trump political motive against police, and willingly showed them video clips of himself driving in Trump's volunteer booth

“Someone had to take a stand” @OANN pic.twitter.com/biwHmGveGi

– Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) February 11, 2020

“Someone had to take a stand,” Timm told police. The video did not show the moment the van struck the tent, as Timm claimed the video ended in front of “the good part”.

Today in Jacksonville, Florida, six Trump campaign volunteers were deliberately targeted during voter registration.

– Duval County GOP (@DuvalGOP) February 8, 2020

In response to the attack, GOP County Duval County said as follows: “We are indignant at this violent act against our great volunteers,” said Duval GOP chairman Dean Black. “The Duval County Republican Party will not be intimidated by these cowards and we will not be silenced.”

The organization has also tweeted, “The Duval County Republican Party plans to redouble its efforts to register voters and will continue its renewed-intensity struggle to re-elect President Donald Trump … I urge every Republican on get our big city up, get involved, and tell these radicals that we will not be afraid of exercising our constitutional rights. ”

In a tweet, GOP Speaker Ronna McDaniel said, “These unproven, senseless attacks on @ realDonaldTrump supporters must end.”

President Donald Trump has reiterated the tweet, adding: “Be careful the tough guys you play with!”

