Ari Hoffman is vice president of Bikur Congregation Cholim Machzikay Hadath in Seattle and a former Seattle City Council candidate. He has been featured in 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper, Fox and Friends, The Dr Drew Show and The Glen Beck Program.

I knew things had gotten out of control when my child’s photo appeared on the far right online forum, 8Chan, with the word “kickels” used to describe it. What followed was a stream of disturbing comments and suggestions on how to kill my family. There was a confession by the alleged creator of this post that he was a “leftist” trying to rally neo-Nazis against me. Anti-Semitism had literally arrived at my front door in the form of a business card from the Seattle Police Department asking me to call them when they couldn’t find me.

My entry into the field of public exposure was not from modeling. I am a board member of a Jewish cemetery. In April 2017, I received a call from the head of graves. People were camping in parking lots and there seemed to be a presence of drug abusers and prostitutes. This privately owned sacred site had been brought into a cycle of vandalism. Morningdo morning, field staff were forced to dump used needles, human faeces, trash and condoms that had been scattered – including in the graves themselves.

Parked RVs used cemetery services and dumped human waste on the property. Our ground defender was attacked after confronting the campers. Overdose victims were found near death on the grounds. Our foolish SPD had enforcement-related hands from the Seattle City Council and were unable to respond properly.

I contacted Debora Juarez (D), a member of the Seattle City Council who represents the district where the cemetery is located. At the scheduled meeting with dozens of members of the Jewish community and the pending media, Councilor Juarez never showed up. Then I reached out to council president Bruce Harrell (D). At first he refused to meet with us. I started an email and phone campaign until he disagreed and agreed to a meeting. The exchange was unproductive.

Local media and security groups were helpful advocates to raise awareness of the issue affecting our cemeteries. It was through their efforts that this story attracted national and international attention.

The “campers” were moved to avoid the moment’s attention, but returned when the media outlet disappeared. I reached out to local newspapers to be covered, including Jews in Seattle magazine. They all passed.

Every memorial day, Jewish War veterans along with families from local synagogues place flags on the graves of fallen soldiers. Now it was a safety concern. I sought the help of former members of the Israeli Defense Force to volunteer as security during the event. The Greater Seattle Jewish Federation informed the Seattle Police Department (SPD) that they do not think I was taking the right approach. Although they did not think it was likely that I or anyone else with my group would shoot a violator, they felt it was irresponsible not to share my “plans” with the police. They even told the SPD that I was “planning to shoot homeless people in the cemetery.”

The incidents around the cemetery and the cleanliness crisis in the city directly contradict the promoted narrative of “progressive” politicians. They argue that this is all a result of housing affordability. Their solution has been to stop the implementation of laws and allow public “camps” and open drug use.

To vocalize a different view on the subject, I started taking online threats and harassing calls. My family canceled the landline after receiving messages telling us to “lay in the cemeteries” and make them camps without a home.

I decided to run for a city council seat in an effort to bring about change. I quickly became a point of fascination for a local left-wing blogger, a vocal antifa supporter who has expressed support for terrorists in Israel. He encouraged the theft of yard signs of my candidacy, created videos claiming I was anti-Muslim and organized a boycott of the businesses that donated to my campaign.

Social media groups became a haven for anti-Semitic comments. The vicious protest campaign attracted the attention of antifa activists. They targeted my political campaign and personal life. In June, I received a note from the SPD asking me to contact them. Intentional threats were made against my family. These were started by one claiming to be a “neighbor” and posted on 8chan, an online portal known for use among hate groups.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) reached the mayor’s office demanding an immediate public condemnation of targeted anti-Semitic threats against my family. No convictions followed by the mayor or any elected city official until eight days later, when the mayor issued a private statement to the AJC director with convictions for anti-Semitism.

The AJC asked the mayor’s office if they would issue the statement directly to the public. They refused.

In October, a yard sign for an African-American candidate was marred with racial moisture. The mayor and council members issued condemnation statements immediately and separately.

Stranger, a local publication for left-leaning news, thought it was fun to mock death threats against me by naming “Neighbors of Gold Hoffman” a member of their endorsement staff. The King County Young Democrats, for the first time in their history, issued a “Don’t vote for any circumstance” against me. I was never invited to attend any of their candidate forums and told my representatives that I was not allowed to attend.

I have been called a racist, a fascist, a white supremacist, a Nazi and the strangest of all, an anti-Semite by those who label themselves liberals or progressives.

In August, anti-Semitic leaflets were posted in four synagogues, including the mine. In October, there was a series of attacks by a prominent antifa activist. He was arrested and charged with a hate crime. The AJC stood up, assisted the victims, and had an opinion published in the Seattle Times. She questioned why these clear anti-Semitic acts do not deserve the same punishments or quick punishments at all as other forms of discrimination rightly do.

When I talk about my experiences, I have been told that they are “arming themselves with accusations of anti-Semitism,” that it may not be so bad, or that I have fabricated it all. A local event titled “Crucial Dialogue on Arms of Anti-Semitism” was sponsored by the ACLU, the NAACP and the Women’s March among others.

Seattle elected officials were silent when their supporters attacked my family and community. The silence of some Jewish organizations thought to be at the forefront of these issues has also not been forgotten. To condemn other “isms” is one thing, but don’t ignore anti-Semitism in the process.

