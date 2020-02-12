advertisement

The RCMP has formally stopped enforcement in a region in northern BC. This is at the heart of a pipeline dispute as protests continue to cause disruption across the country, particularly on the Canadian rail network.

The economic impact of the demonstrations crystallized on February 11 when Canadian National Railway Co. warned that “significant” parts of its network would have to be closed unless the blockages on its rails are removed.

More than 150 freight trains have been shut down since the blockade on February 6 in British Columbia and Ontario.

Passenger trains were also in Ontario, Quebec and B.C. affected. By the end of the day, on February 13, the Via Rail on its Montreal – Toronto and Ottawa – Toronto routes canceled traffic due to a blockage near Belleville, Ontario.

Managing Director JJ Ruest said the CN network provides the company with limited parking for its trains, which means that traffic from Halifax to Windsor, Ontario, and in parts of BC, is secured. Approaching Prince Rupert.

In Victoria on February 11, demonstrators also disrupted the B.C. legislator as Lt. – Gov. Janet Austin delivered the NDP government’s throne speech.

Protesters who have been camping in front of the building since February 7 scolded “shame” when politicians tried to enter the building with the help of security.

The RCMP began executing a court order near Houston last week against Wet’suwet’en heir and their supporters who blocked the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The Mounties completed the injunction on February 10 after they arrested 28 people. Of these, six were released without charge or condition, and 14 appeared before a judge and were released on condition that the order be followed.

The RCMP announced on February 11 that a temporary restricted area in the area had been removed and anyone could enter the area. The police maintain an office on a forest road in the center of the dispute to continue the patrols.

“The right to peaceful, safe, and lawful protest and freedom of expression are important parts of Canadian democracy,” said the Mounties statement. “However, blocking roads is both dangerous and illegal.”

According to Via Rail, 157 passenger trains were canceled, affecting 24,500 passengers on routes between Montreal and Toronto as well as Ottawa and Toronto.

In addition to the outages in Ontario, a blockade near New Hazelton, BC means that normal rail traffic between Prince Rupert and Prince George will be interrupted, according to Via.

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said he was working with his Ontario counterpart, Caroline Mulroney, on a solution to the blockade in the province.

According to Ruest, CN Rail had to temporarily shut down operations in its main corridors due to the blockages.

“The impact is also felt across the borders of Canada and is affecting the country’s reputation as a stable and sustainable partner in the supply chain,” he said in a statement.

The Canadian Association of Manufacturers and Exporters, whose members typically load around 4,500 railroad cars a day, has asked government officials to work with the police to restore track service.

“In Canada there are no other alternatives to get things moving. The highways and trucks – especially in Quebec and southern Ontario – are already very, very busy,” said association president Dennis Darby in an interview.

Chemical company stakeholders in Dannon Yogurt called this week to raise concerns, he said.

“You can’t get your things out.”

