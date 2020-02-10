advertisement

The stage is set for a possible confrontation between police and anti-pipeline protesters blocking access to four ports in the Vancouver area.

On Sunday, protesters were served a court order ordering them to stop blocking access to four ports in the Vancouver area, but protesters say they intend to stay on their land.

The judicial ban, required by the Vancouver Port Authority Fraser, orders protesters to leave authorities’ lands and stop blocking access points to ports in Vancouver and Delta, B.C. – or be arrested.

advertisement

A spokeswoman for the authorities said action had to be taken so that port operations could resume.

Protesters are acting in solidarity with Wetsuwet Heritage chiefs, who are trying to stop the construction of a massive pipeline project that traverses their traditional territory in northwestern British Columbia.

Their war has sparked a protest movement spanning the steps of B.C. legislatures in Victoria to ports in Vancouver to rail lines in Ontario and Quebec.

Meanwhile, several people arrested in various remote locations northwest of B.C. near construction sites for the 670-kilometer natural gas pipeline Link, were due in court Monday. They are charged with breach of trust, a Wetsuweten spokeswoman said.

The RCMP said Saturday that officers enforcing a court order arrested 11 people who allegedly barricaded themselves in a heat center in a wooded area near a pipeline location. Other arrests occurred Friday at another indigenous camp, near the pipeline route.

Prime Minister John Horgan said the pipeline, which is part of Canada’s final 40 billion LNG liquefied natural gas export project in Canada, is of vital economic and social importance to the province’s north and has already approved the 20 elected councils. First Nations across the road from Dawson Creek to Kitimat.

He said the courts have ruled that the pipeline can continue and the rule of law must prevail.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 10, 2020.

advertisement