advertisement

Anti-pipeline protesters have been ordered to stop closing access to four ports in the Vancouver region on February 9. This was the most recent development of a national movement that halted the construction of the natural gas project.

The injunction, filed by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and signed by Judge Michael Tammen, orders demonstrators to leave the agency’s country and block access points to ports in Vancouver and Delta, B.C.

advertisement

“The police are instructed to arrest and remove people who are aware of this order and who have reasonable and probable reason to believe that they have violated or violated a provision of this order,” the court document said ,

A spokeswoman for the agency said there was no other way than to force the demonstrators to resume port operations, but the demonstrators said they intended to stay.

They are in solidarity with the hereditary bosses of Wet’suwet’en who are trying to stop the construction of a massive pipeline project that crosses their traditional territory in northwestern British Columbia.

The hereditary chiefs reject the pipeline that crosses their territory and the B.C. The government failed to negotiate an agreement to end the protests.

Their struggle has sparked a protest movement that rises from the B.C. Legislators in Victoria on the ports of Vancouver on the railroads in Ontario and Quebec.

Meanwhile, on February 10, several people were arrested in various remote locations in northwestern British Columbia near construction sites for the 670 km of Coastal GasLink gas pipeline.

They are charged with breach of trust, said a Wet’suwet’en spokeswoman.

“All 14 people have refused to sign their commitments because they comply with Wet’suwet’en Law,” said Jen Wickham in a phone interview from Houston, BC. “They were all charged with violating the order.”

The RCMP announced on February 8 that law enforcement officers arrested eleven people who allegedly barricaded themselves in a forest warming center near a pipeline construction site. The other arrests took place on February 7 in another indigenous camp near the pipeline route.

Prime Minister John Horgan said that the pipeline that is part of the massive $ 40 billion LNG Canada LNG export project is of vital economic and social importance to the north of the province and has already approved 20 approvals First Nations councils on the route from Dawson Creek to Kitimat.

He said the courts ruled that the pipeline could continue and that the rule of law should be a priority.

Supporters blocked access to Johnson Street Bridge in downtown Victoria on February 8, and dozens of indigenous youths set up camp on the BC front staircase. Legislative branch.

Rail traffic near Toronto was also disrupted by Wet’suwet’en supporters.

Before the court order was served, Vancouver Wet’suwet’en protest organizer Natalie Knight said dozens of people are arguing in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en’s bosses and sending a message to the government and business.

“We know the importance of disrupting capital, disrupting money and goods that come from Vancouver, that come from the north or north, or that are sent around the world,” Knight said. “This is a very clear message to the economy and the government that we will not allow business to continue as usual.”

At the B.C. Wet’suwet’en supporter Kolin Sutherland-Wilson said that people intend to camp on the steps while the RCMP remains on Wet’suwet’en territory.

“We are here as long as the [RCMP] robbery takes place,” he said.

Legislature supporters have lit a ceremonial fire in a steel pit on the front steps and are sleeping at the entrance reserved for dignitaries, including the vice governor. BC’s legislative term is expected to continue on February 11.

Sutherland-Wilson said the fire is for sacred purposes and is being monitored for safety.

“If all this granite catches fire, I’ll be terribly surprised,” he said.

Pipeline

advertisement