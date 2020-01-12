advertisement

On January 7, The Post Millennial reported that a Professor at the University of Calgary tweeted about students failing if they quote Jordan Peterson. Ted McCoy, head of the Law and Society program at UoC, apologized shortly after his tweet went viral, claiming the weird comment was “a joke” and insists he “took it seriously … right. students for free expression “.

In the wake of the social media fallout, sources from the University of Calgary have stepped forward to The Mill Millial to claim that McCoy’s comments were nothing but a joke. The identity of those who spoke out is protected for their safety because of their proximity to McCoy.

“He was absolutely not kidding. He absolutely penalizes students for holding different views,” said one source, a former professor at the University of Calgary and a current professor at another institution.

“He literally tells students not to read Quillette,” the source revealed, drawing on discussions with McCoy students, “He has walked the classroom and expressed how disappointed he has been about conservative ideas that are express. ”

The source noted that students often came to her with complaints about McCoy’s political proselytization in the classroom, for fear of poor grades because of their ideological differences.

“Students have just learned to shut up and parrot whatever he wants to hear.” The source revealed that McCoy was the only professor teaching a compulsory cornerstone course required for the successful completion of some students in the Law and Society program.

As coordinator for the Law and Society program, McCoy is also responsible for hiring new faculty members. Noting that a large number of faculties have suddenly ceased teaching in the program, the source claimed that all new hires were people who “share an ideological perspective [McCoy]” and “have no qualifications to teach law and society.”

A student who took McCoy’s class corroborated the faculty member’s comments.

“I’ve actually told other students not to enroll in the Law and Society program because of McCoy.” He said, citing a number of disturbing interactions with his former Professor.

“The first day of class, within the first fifteen minutes, he clearly states – the purpose of this course is to radicalize you. Before you leave the University, I want to radicalize you.” who is politically identified as “leftist” says McCoy immediately introduced the class to a strange coding system through which attendance was scored for grades.

“[McCoy told the students] that he will make a sign next to your name when you contribute to the classroom discussion. He told us that he has a symbolic system if a student made an intelligent comment, to the point that what you said was crazy The former student says the class was “immediately politicized,” with students fearing to vocalize opinions if they conflicted with McCoy’s ideological perspective.

The former student also revealed that McCoy assigned his writing as well as books written by his doctorate. supervisors as compulsory readings for the class, leaving students afraid to express criticism. When a student did, noticing the lack of objectivity in one of the readings, McCoy did it.

Remembering another class, the former student says McCoy exploded in class with Jordan Peterson.

He came to class with his head in his hands and looked upset. He was shaking his head and sighing. “When a student asked what was bothering the Professor, McCoy continued to complain about Jordan Peterson. “He said he had read Jordan Peterson a lot and said he ‘can’t believe’ how Peterson – he thinks he knows everything.” “

After a student defended Peterson, McCoy was reported to go on a tangent.

“He said Peterson is basically supporting hate speech and he should be warped in the strongest sense.” The former student said.

“I was anxious that a Professor would take such a clear political position in his teachings.” The former student said, revealing he felt “insecure” with McCoy’s control over his grade. Because of this student’s concerns about entering graduate school, he said he learned to stop challenging McCoy.

“I basically kamowow in my letters. I would just tell him what he wanted to hear.

Since graduating, the former student says his friends who have entered McCoy’s classroom have tuned him in for help navigating the Professor’s extreme ideology.

“[McCoy] was unquestionably one of the worst professors I’ve ever had, and it was because the class had more politics than it was critical thinking.”

On January 9, McCoy sent a tweet and quickly deleted a post suggesting he had only apologized with the administration’s advice.

The Post Millennial has reached out to Dr. Ted McCoy, Law and Society program, and Head of the Department of Sociology, Dr. Fiona Nelson, at the University of Calgary, but have not received a response by the time of publication.

