advertisement

The criticism of IVF treatment that was spread by the Catholic community of Tullamore at Christmas was described by Health Minister Simon Harris as extremely hurtful and unfortunate.

He could never understand how it could be reprehensible for a Christian that people have a baby and wanted to care for and love it, he said.

advertisement

Published on the Facebook page of Tullamore’s Catholic community for Christmas. The message was accompanied by a picture of a fetal Jesus with a halo over his head and the words “He is on the way” and “Christmas begins with Christ”. His message called for prayers “for couples who have difficulty understanding life naturally and who avoid IVF treatment”.

It was said: “The process of IVF damages embryonic stem cells and therefore life and is therefore completely, clearly and completely incompatible with our Catholic faith. For all who believe in God, all life is holy at all times. “

The Tullamore community message came just a few days after Mr. Harris announced plans to begin offering publicly funded IVF services in state hospitals for the first time. It is expected to operate by 2021.

Tullamore’s picture and message have been removed after a virulent social media response.

On Monday the minister said he “certainly thought and hoped we would have reached a point about a country (beyond) this type of inappropriate interference in decisions that individuals and couples make about their own lives.”

On Monday, Health Secretary Simon Harris said he “certainly thought and hoped we had reached a point about a country (beyond) this type of inappropriate interference in decisions that individuals and couples make about their own lives.” Photo: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

“We know that one in seven people in Ireland suffer from fertility problems at any time. We know that we need to support them better and we know that we have to regulate IVF. I will never understand and I will never understand the idea that a person who has a baby and wants to love and care for this baby, the idea that every Christian thinks this is unpleasant, is something, “he said ,

‘Hurtful’

Although he was certain that the Tullamore community’s statements were unintentional, “they were extremely harmful to many families struggling with fertility problems,” he added.

“I want these families to know that their government is fully behind them and that we are driving forward plans to first regulate IVF in our country through the Assisted Human Reproduction Act and the creation of our new regional infertility hubs.

“We know that 50 to 70 percent of people with fertility problems can address these issues without IVF if they can contact a specialist at a regional fertility center, and I have given the HSE € 2 million to do so.” said he said.

The post in Tullamore left a lot of negative Facebook comments, the vast majority of women criticized it violently and asked for the identification of the author.

Attempts by the Irish Times to speak to priests in the Tullamore parish have been unsuccessful. A contacted priest simply said “goodbye” and hung up when contacted. A second attempt to speak to the priest triggered a “no comment” before hanging up again.

advertisement