NRT Secretary General Rt. The Honorable Justine Kasule Lumumba at a recent bail (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has announced that party supporters who voted against the lifting of the presidential age limit will not participate in the party delegates conference scheduled for January 25.

The party will convene the 2nd meeting of the 3rd national general conference on January 25, 2020 at the Mandela national stadium, Namboole. The main purpose of this conference is to make changes to the NRM Constitution

At a press conference in Kampala on Tuesday January 14, 2020, NRM general secretary Kasule Lumumba said that those who opposed the age limit bill will be replaced by independent NRM-oriented MPs at the conference.

The NRM MPs who resisted the party limit on the Bill age limit were Patrick Nsamba, John Baptist Nambeshe, Dr Sam Lyomoki, Monica Amoding, Gaffa Mbwatekamwa, Barnabas Tinkasimire, Theodore Ssekikubo, Sylvia Rwabogo, Silvia Akello, Maurice Henry Kibalya, Johnson Mongaja Sson and Dokolo County MP Felix Okot Ogong.

“The lists of delegates who will attend the conference have been verified and approved by NRM district management. These will be posted in NRM offices so that anyone can view them and ensure that only those on the lists attend the conference, “said Ms. Lumumba.

“The public is informed and warned that only the delegates appearing on the lists of NRM offices will be accredited to attend the above meeting and, therefore, no complaint of any kind whatsoever from non-participants attending in Kampala for the Conference will not be accepted. Delegates are also advised to bring their national identity cards, ”she added.

Lumumba said the 11 NRM MPs will first need to be disciplined before accepting in April.

The National Conference will be preceded by the meetings of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and the National Executive Council (NEC) which will be held on 23 and 24 respectively. Accreditation for NEC will take place on January 23 while for the National Conference will take place on January 24 at Kololo Airstrip. All delegates should travel to Kampala. This conference is organized by the National Secretariat under the supervision of the supervisory committee made up of certain members of the CEC led by the first national vice-president Rt. Hon. Al-Hajj Moses Kigongo.

