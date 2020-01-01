advertisement

After protests by anti-abortion activists outside the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin on New Year’s Day, the introduction of restricted zones outside the maternity ward was again called for.

About 100 people, some with small crosses and banners, protested several hours in front of the Holles Street hospital on Wednesday.

advertisement

Obstetrician and hospital worker Mary Higgins, who posted a video about the protest online, said he was under the windows of a maternity ward and “in front of people who left after a miscarriage.”

Health Minister Simon Harris said he was “appalled” by the protest and promised that bipartisan meetings would take place this month on the exclusion zone proposal.

Right here (national maternity home), especially on 1.1.20. wonder why we need restricted areas @LeoVaradkar @SimonHarrisTD – under the windows of a postnatal ward, before, when people go after a miscarriage, with small coffins, crosses and unsavory pictures. pic.twitter.com/DXBVWXw0GB

– Mary Higgins (@mairenihuigin) January 1, 2020

Constitutionally

He said he had discussed with the Attorney General how best to make the proposal constitutional.

Mr. Harris’s Fine Gael colleague, Senator Catherine Noone, said that the imposition of restricted zones “should have happened now” and should be a priority for the start of the new political term.

Former HSE director-general Tony O’Brien said that the issue should ideally be addressed before the next election.

“Any politician who wants to wrap himself in the flag of the lifting of the eighth world war must also accept that there are important, unfinished business,” he said on Twitter.

The abortion was legalized on January 1st last year and is carried out by 10 of the 19 state maternity departments as well as about 350 family doctors in the community.

advertisement