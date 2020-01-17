advertisement

Jeff Ostrowski @ bio561

Friday

January 17, 2020 at 11:45 am

The fashion retailer emailed customers saying that he would close his shop at the Boca Raton town center on January 25.

In a kind of head scratcher, a thriving retailer closes a store in a successful mall.

Anthropology has held up well in a challenging retail environment. According to the brand, sales increased by 3.5 percent from the third quarter of 2018 to the third quarter of 2019.

Anthropologie closed only one store in the first nine months of 2019, leaving the chain with 203 locations in the United States. It is planned to open more stores than to close in 2020.

Times are also good for the city center. The Palm Beach County real estate appraiser valued the mall at $ 580 million, making it by far the most valuable property in the county.

The city center is still home to Nordstrom and Macy, Anchor, who have closed stores elsewhere in Palm Beach County.

Officials from the city center and anthropology could not be reached for comment. The retail sector has had major problems in recent years, and venerable names such as Sports Authority and Toys R Us have disappeared from the country’s malls.

Town Center is owned by the Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG). Anthropologie is a unit of Urban Outfitters (Nasdaq: URBN) from Philadelphia.

Anthropologie referred customers to its Rosemary Square store in West Palm Beach, which is still open.

