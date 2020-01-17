advertisement

The backstage area on Thursday afternoon at the Santa Ana Observatory was full of musicians preparing to perform at the 11th annual Dimebash, the unofficial rock and roll kick-off of the 2020 NAMM Show, which takes place at the Anaheim Convention Center.

It’s an ideal time for musicians to get together and rock, since they’re all in town anyway – and what could be nicer than the life and legacy of the late “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott, co-founder and guitarist of Pantera and Damageplan , to celebrate. It’s been 15 years since Abbott was shot while performing at a nightclub in Ohio, and his longtime partner Rita Haney said she wanted to make sure his music, biting sense of humor, and big heart were remembered.

“I just couldn’t let it go without honoring him,” she said during a pre-show interview in which members of Anthrax, Stone Sour, Butcher Babies, Hatebreed, In Flames and Lamb of God played their favorite pantera songs and other hits ,

“Over time, you might think things would fade a bit, but it really only gets stronger,” she said of Abbott’s legacy and music. “It is hard to express my thanks to everyone who still loves him. If you could put the smile on my face and the feeling that I am just blowing myself into words, then it is that. It doesn’t matter who you are whether you’re in a band just starting out or a band that’s sold out at Wembley, everyone wants to get together, hang out, have a barbecue and laugh. “

“I like that the show has this reputation. We didn’t even have to announce a full lineup and it was sold out. That’s because you know it’s a dime party. For me it means that the world knows that people still love him and that his legacy shines. He gave me the best life when he was here and he still does. “

When artists appeared for the sound check, some played around with their instruments and laughed as they tried to figure out how Abbott achieved certain sounds as they prepared to cover part of his music in front of a live audience.

“I was 11 years old when I heard Pantera for the first time and I wasn’t playing the guitar at the time, but I was educated in some way,” said guitarist Attila Vörös from the bands Nevermore and Týr. “I’ve always loved the little nuances … this filth, there was something I couldn’t really say what it was until I started playing and understanding the soul behind what he was doing and what was shining through Pantera was kind of a lonely island that I could go to when I was young and everything was crazy. I could put it in my ears and I would be safe. They were like my brothers, although I never met them I feel like I know her. It’s a very personal thing for me and nothing compares to Darrell’s legacy. “

For Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Pantera’s songs are a little too complicated, which is why he joined the members of Anthrax to play an exciting cover of Foo’s “Weenie Beenie” on the show.

“I can’t play a Pantera song, you’re kidding,” said Grohl with a laugh behind the stage. “You are far too hard. I play a Foo Fighters song, so at least I know it. “

Grohl said one of the things he admired most about Abbott was his ability to make friends with someone.

“Besides being a shredding, incredible, accomplished music legend, and influential master, he was just fun,” he said. “It was just about having fun and he could be friends with everyone. If he were here now, he could take pictures of Crown Royal with Justin Bieber on Monday and would take pictures with the Kenyan Prime Minister on Tuesday. He was just that guy. Everyone loved him. “

The Iron Maidens’s Courtney Cox said Abbott was the reason she chose a guitar.

“I started playing when I was 13 and just got used to Dime,” she said. “Every time I play these songs you will see me with a few tears in your eyes tonight because it is so emotional for me. He completely changed the scene at the time and his pranks are legendary. So I am going to go on now Tour, I’m doing the pranks because I grew up knowing I wanted to be. “

Butcher Babies’ Carla Harvey said that a YouTube video of their band doing a Pantera cover gave them their big break a decade ago.

“I’ve been a big Pantera fan since I was a kid and they were the only metal band that really made me become a metal performer,” she said. “(Dimebag) was a great inspiration for me. When I first saw Pantera, I was impressed by the fact that there were so many different types of people on the shows. It wasn’t just traditional metalheads, it was punk kids and guys, and back when I was a kid I said, “That’s not cool.” But now that I’m older, I can see that she’s probably one the first metal bands were to make it more mainstream and make it okay to like metal. It was huge and fans still love Pantera so much that they pay tribute tonight. That’s great. “

In Flames, guitarist Chris Broderick has been involved in several Dimebash events and said he still gets a little nervous playing Pantera songs.

“Dime was such a big influence for me, not just his guitar playing, but also his bravery and sense of presence on and off the stage,” he said. “When I get up to play his music, I can only hope to emulate him that way.”

When Haney sent the offer to anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, he said he immediately shot her a list of obscure Pantera songs that he would like to do.

“She just said back,” Okay, “he said with a laugh.” Last year I wanted to do an old Foo Fighters song, so we’re going to do it this year and we’re doing a Rebel Meets Rebel song … and a lot other songs. I have known these guys since the 80s and I miss Dime very much and his brother Vinnie too. When something like this happens it’s great because we all have a great time here. Dave cooks, we all hang out, it’s fun. “

