Photograph by Chris Sackes

As its title suggests, your story “Three Women of Chuck’s Donuts” takes place in a donut shop and concerns a mother, Sothy, and her two daughters, Tevy and Kayley. Did one of these things – the women’s family or the donut shop – come first, or were the two linked from the start?

I had tried, and failed, to write a story about a Cambodian donut shop open 24/7 for three years, before finally designing the characters for Sothy, Tevy and Kayley. When I was doing my undergraduate studies at Stanford, my boyfriend and I regularly frequented a donut shop, which was actually called Chuck’s Donuts, always between 1 and 3 a.m., still drunk or stoned. Quite in my own head, I had developed an intimate relationship with the owner, who I was convinced was Cambodian (although he always refused to chat), due to the Cambodian posters on the wall, and due the fact that tons of donut shops are owned and operated by Cambodian-Americans, including my uncle. (In addition, about eighty percent of the donut stores in Los Angeles are owned by Cambodians, many of them by an infamous figure nicknamed the king of donuts.) Reminded me of a painting by Edward Hopper , how the harsh artificial light merged with the natural shades of the night, this vacant mysterious quality which evoked both alienation and comfort. It seemed sublime, almost from another world, and I was obsessed with claiming this image in the context of Cambodian-American visual language. It looked like this urgently meaningful site that was distinctly Cambodian.

When I first started writing fiction seriously, I tested different characters and fiction stories that fit the tone of this image I had of Chuck’s Donuts. The name Chuck’s Donuts stayed with me, so I couldn’t imagine writing a story with another name; everything else, I wanted to be a fiction. I always knew the story would have some sort of Cambodian Bartleby figure – I imagine all of Hopper’s figures are Bartlebys – but I didn’t know much about it at first. The original draft included a barely veiled fictional version of me with terrible solipsistic ruminations about my father’s obsession with James Bond. The second project was downright campy, slapstick – there was a lot of screaming dialogue, too many jokes. I was going for Pedro Almodóvar’s “Volver”, but it ended up as a bad independent film that debuted in lukewarm reviews at Sundance and went straight to V.O.D. Then, at school, I read “The Last Samurai” by Helen Dewitt and I wanted to throw away half of my books because why would I need to read anything other than “The Last Samurai” over and over again, and for some reason, this led directly to me capturing the right voice, the right characters and the right story.

Sothy, who recently divorced, runs Chuck’s Donuts herself and her daughters help out during the summer holidays, spending every night at the store. Tevy and Kayley are clearly close, but they bicker all the time too. Was it difficult to grasp this kind of relationship or was it easy to fall into the rhythm of their quarrels?

I have a fairly large family, with many cousins ​​with whom I grew up very close, and we always fought while being, like, yes, of course, we will do everything possible together, even absurd things like watching our two – a VHS copy of “Titanic” every day for a month a summer. So capturing the ebb and flow of Tevy’s and Kayley’s conversations came naturally. However, it was difficult to write their quarrels to intensify with each scene in order to create narrative momentum. It took a lot of thinking and texting to my friends and boyfriend, “What if this happens?”

The sisters notice a recurring visitor, a man, who always orders an apple donut that he never eats. They believe he is Cambodian as they are and spend a lot of time speculating on him. Do you think they would be so interested in him if their parents’ marriage had not ended?

Tevy and Kaley, in my mind, are naturally curious and would find the man strange anyway, but the disappearance of their parents’ marriage catalyzes them into action and interview. I think there are times in your life, especially transitional periods, that require massive restructuring of your relationships with people and places (for example, girls find out how to think about their father), in which you are particularly vulnerable and open (perhaps even dangerously) to the world, when you are more sensitive to observation and action, as opposed to inner critical thinking, as a means of philosophical rumination – you are almost hungry for it. I like to write characters who are in these transitional periods, when they actively create meaning and interpret their environment and context, like the presence of man in Chuck’s Donuts.

Sothy fears that the man is a gangster, sent by the uncle of her ex-husband politically linked to Cambodia. He had loaned Sothy and her husband money to start the business, and her husband did not repay the debt. You mention a real murder in passing here – the death of the Cambodian actor Haing S. Ngor, who was killed in Los Angeles in 1996. Obviously, you are talking about it in a fictional context, but why did you want to invoke the Haing Ngor’s case?

Part of my reasoning was that, in the context of Cambodian communities, it makes perfect sense that Sothy thinks that a supposedly politically connected Khmer Rouge sympathizer had something to do with the death of Haing S. Ngor. It hovers over our collective psyche. I remember watching “The Killings Fields”, in which Ngor plays Dith Pran, the real Cambodian journalist sent to a concentration camp under the Khmer Rouge regime. Subsequently, my father enthusiastically gave me all the details of Ngor’s death – how the police determined that three reputable members of the Oriental Lazy Boyz gang were the culprits, but how that made no sense given that there were twenty-nine hundred dollars left in his wallet. Then, in 2009, a former Khmer Rouge officer claimed that Pol Pot, the head of the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime, had ordered the death of Ngor. A survivor of the genocide himself, Ngor had used his Oscar-winning success as a platform to defend human rights in Cambodia, and Americans of Cambodian descent naturally believed that this placed a target on his back. I wanted Three Women of Chuck’s Donuts, a kind of mystery story itself, to be part of a distinctly Cambodian and American line of conspiracies. I feel like I come from a Cambodian-American world, not really American (my hometown, Stockton, California, has the third largest Cambodian American population in the United States), so I find this important for my work to reflect that – for characters like Sothy to draw references and make connections through a Cambodian-American historical and cultural lens.

But aside from my insistence that Sothy think of Ngor, I am generally fascinated by the role of Ngor in American Cambodian history. If you read Ngor’s memoirs, “A Cambodian Odyssey”, he devotes several chapters to articulate the strange experience of the reconstruction of his own trauma while filming “The Killing Fields”. He writes, “It didn’t take long to start my nightmares – the sound of water flowing from the tap was enough. It put me back in jail, watching the water dripping from a hole in a bucket. And he explains that to get rid of his nightmares and officially “start over”, he decided to return to the refugee camps as an actor and face his past. Referring to Ngor, I wanted this model of reconstruction as a means of fighting trauma to exist in “Three Women of Chuck’s Donuts”. Of course, I also wanted to review the notion of reconstruction so that it is not limited to acting in a literal Hollywood film about the genocide! The presence of the man in Chuck’s Donuts forces Sothy, and, to a lesser extent, Tevy and Kayley, to confront and replay their past, so that they can move forward.

