Anthony Martial shared how he was determined to prove otherwise to Jose Mourinho after falling out of favor with Manchester United in season two of the Portuguese coach.

Martials United’s career was plagued by inconsistencies, especially while Mourinho was in command.

After a promising debut season in the club, Martial seemed to be taking a step back in the 2016/17 season. He started 18 games in the Premier League compared to 29 the previous year, and his goals also dropped significantly from 11 to four.

Transfer speculation surrounding Martial was widespread prior to the 2017/18 season and he only had three Premier League starts before November, but he got into regular clashes again, scoring nine goals and scoring another five goals.

Mourinho’s motivational methods are known because he was never afraid to publicly criticize his players for a response, and although it seemed to work with Martial, he said he preferred alternative treatment.

“It is true that I prefer to be told my face,” Martial RMC Sport said in a documentary about Mourinho. “It is not necessary that it be said in front of everyone. You will surely want to prove afterwards that it is wrong.

“He didn’t play me in the first few games of the season. I scored every time I came on, and he finally said, ‘You see, now you understand what I’m looking for.’

“It can sting, but you just want to show him that you should be on the field.”

Martial got off to a good start to the 2019-20 season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but has struggled to find a form lately after taking on a central role due to Marcus Rashford’s absence.