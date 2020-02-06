advertisement

Eddie Hearn has announced that Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the frontrunner in Anthony Joshua’s next fight, which will be played against Kubrat Pulev in June.

Saudi Arabia hosted Joshua’s last appearance, the heavyweight who won the IBF, WBA and WBO titles with a unanimous points win in his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. in December.

After avenging the only defeat in his career at the end of last year, the 30-year-old is now looking to return home in 2020.

Joshua and Pulev want to secure a heavyweight title by January 31

His last fight on English soil was in September 2018 when he stopped Alexander Povetkin at Wembley. The first encounter with Ruiz took place in June in New York in the famous Madison Square Garden.

The duel between Joshua and the mandatory challenger of the IBF, Pulev in London, is about to be agreed, according to promoter Hearn, when the two will meet in Spurs’ impressive new home.

“We are very close. I had a meeting with AJ last night,” Hearn told Sky Sports News. “We had offers from the Far East, the Middle East, Africa, America and Turkey.

“But he (Joshua) made it very clear to me: ‘I want to come home. I want to box next in London. I was in Madison Square Garden, I was in Saudi Arabia, take me home. Forget the other offers , take me Home. ‘

“He wants to fight in London in June. We are about to achieve this.

“Spurs is the leader and that’s why he asked me. We will deliver that for him.”

