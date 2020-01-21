advertisement

Ottawa Senators striker Anthony Duclair has had some problems in his career so far, but it led him to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

The Ottawa Senators are one of the youngest teams in the NHL. At the start of the season, The Athletic was 15th at 27.7 and has declined somewhat since then. Hockey Reference is currently the 12th youngest. However, your best players are the younger ones.

As of January 21, four of the top five leaders are under 25 years of age. As expected, Jean-Gabriel Pageau (27 years), Brady Tkachuk (20 years) and Thomas Chabot (23 years) are on the list. However, there is a strange name at the top – Anthony Duclair.

During the All-Star weekend, Duclair received well-deserved recognition by attending the events in St. Louis. It is his first all-star game appearance, and it marks a significant career change for the former third round choice.

When Duclair arrived in Ottawa as part of the Ryan Dzingel trade in 2019, it was largely an afterthought. It did not match the Columbus Blue Jackets and collected 19 points in 53 games. After collecting 12 points in his first 24 games in October and November, he had seven points in his remaining 29 games with the Blue Jackets.

The senators gave Duclair a chance for the rest of the 2018-19 season and he ran. Duclair found his game with 14 points in his 21 games in Ottawa. This earned him a place in the 2019-20 squad.

This was Duclair’s last chance to prove that he can be an ordinary NHL player. The Blue Jackets weren’t the first team to be fed up. After being designed by the New York Rangers in 2013, it was traded to the Arizona Coyotes in 2015 as part of the Keith Yandle deal. Duclair scored seven points in 18 games with the Rangers, but struggled to maintain a constant game time.

His career with the Coyotes started with a bang. As a 20-year-old in the 2015/16 season, Duclair scored 20 goals and 24 assists for 44 points in his first full NHL season. He finished tenth in the Calder Trophy this year and also finished in the top five in the Coyotes for goals and points.

Then Duclair’s career took a rocky turn. In the 2016/17 season he fought against discrepancies and scored less than 15 points in 57 games. Duclair continued this fight in the 2017/18 season with 15 points in his first 33 games with the Coyotes before being traded for Richard Panik for the Chicago Blackhawks.

The windy city was not a good home for Duclair as his struggles became even more apparent. In 23 games with the Blackhawks, he had eight points. At the end of the season, the Blackhawks didn’t even bother to give him a contract.

Duclair then signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jackets hoping to rediscover his career. Despite having a strong start, he ran into head coach John Tortorella. Weeks before Duclair was sold to the Ottawa senators, Tortorella had the following to say about him.

“I don’t think he knows how to play. I don’t know if he just can’t understand it or is just stubborn. But he’s running out of time.”

It is obvious that Duclair has taken this message to heart because in Ottawa he finally looks like the player everyone expected to be. His business card has always been on the offensive. Duclair’s lack of expertise in other areas cost him at the beginning of his career

With the senators, he not only set a career high at 21, but is also well on the way to smashing his career up to now. In 47 games he already has 33 points. Duclair is well on the way to scoring more than 50 points for the first time in his career.

He even earned a spot on Ottawa’s penalty shootout. This shows how much Duclair is committed to improving in all three zones. Head coach D.J. Smith said this about his all-star striker in December.

“Of course he scored goals for us, but he was a really good team-mate and people like him because he comes to the rink with energy every day,” said Smith. “He blocked shots, he did all the things we asked him to do, and it’s good that he’s rewarded.”

He took the chance to get a chance for a younger team with minimal expectations. Oh, and Duclair had to show his old coach Tortorella that he knew how to play by grabbing a hat trick against the Blue Jackets in November.

When the Senators acquired Duclair less than 12 months ago, few people thought of it. But now he’s become one of the most important players in the Senators. More importantly, Duclair has become a player that their young players can look up to. It is a great example of how much hard work you have to put into the NHL.

In 2016, John Scott was the most unlikely all-star ever in the NHL. He stole the show in Nashville. And who would have thought Duclair would be an all-star in October? Maybe nobody. Duclair is this year’s John Scott. Nobody would have thought that he would play in the All Star game. And maybe Duclair will give an unforgettable show in St. Louis, just like Scott in Nashville.

