EL SEGUNDO – For the fourth time in a row, the Lakers have to do without Anthony Davis.

Against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday evening, they are trying to achieve four wins in a row.

At the morning shootaround, Frank Vogel confirmed that Davis, who has been recovering from a bruise for more than a week, would miss another game. On Tuesday, Davis told the media that he had not sprinted or contacted him. There was some progress on Wednesday morning, but not much more.

“He moved a lot more,” said Vogel. “It wasn’t live action. The coaches pushed him around a bit and tried to test it. He’s still not ready.”

The Lakers hope that two days before a five-day tour of the northeast, there will be training with Davis by Friday. They are playing Houston on Saturday and all parties want Davis to come back by then. If he is not ready to play before the road trip, Vogel said the team could potentially restrict live work during an off-day flight through Boston, New York, or Philadelphia.

Kyle Kuzma starts for Davis for the fourth time in a row. In the last three competitions he scored a solid score of 24.3 points on average, while he shot almost 50% from the field and over 35% from the 3-point range. Kuzma’s production was a big reason why the Lakers managed to slide past without Davis (and without LeBron James against the Oklahoma City Thunder).

“It was really a great time for Kuz to climb the rope,” said Vogel. “He struggled to find a rhythm in this system earlier this year, battled the injuries, and had a new role than last year. But just to get the minutes he has and to find an offensive rhythm and tighten the defensive cover, I think it’s an invaluable time for him. ”

Rondo Rajon (undisplaced fracture of the right ring finger) also fails, his second absence in a row. After training, Rondo was seen doing individual skill work with assistant Phil Handy, with a sleeve on his right hand.

