LOS ANGELES – Anthony Davis left the game in the third quarter after suffering a painful crash on Tuesday night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ sixth win (117: 87) over the New York Knicks.

Davis squeezed his sacrum – the lower part of his spine over the tailbone – as he tried to block Julius Rand’s shot. He got out of balance and clumsily fell onto the pitch, landing at 2:45 in the third on his back.

The six-time All-Star pounded in pain on the pitch and stayed down for about two minutes, but eventually got up with the help of his teammates and then slowly walked away without help.

The x-rays were negative, but Davis didn’t return to the game. His agent, Rich Paul, said his client felt extremely sore.

LeBron James scored 31 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15, but the Lakers (30-7) weren’t exactly celebrating becoming the second team to win 30 games this season.

Davis, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, is the main reason for the rapid rise from Los Angeles to the top of the Western Conference. In his first season, he averaged 27.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game after the Lakers traded most of their young core for him to New Orleans.

R.J. Barrett scored 19 points for the Knicks and Randle had 15 points and 10 rebounds against his former team. New York dropped to 0-3 in four games on its west coast trip.

New York’s Bobby Portis was deported early in the second quarter for an apparent foul on Caldwell-Pope. Portis patted Caldwell-Pope in the head as the Lakers veteran took a quick break, removed Caldwell-Pope’s headband, and sent him to the locker room.

Caldwell-Pope returned in the third quarter and scored eight more points.

The Lakers joined NBA leadership Milwaukee Bucks as the only 30-game winner in the league so far this season. Los Angeles hadn’t won 30 games as quickly since the 2008/09 season when Kobe Bryants Lakers started 30-6 and eventually won the 15th of their 16 NBA titles.

Los Angeles had little trouble repelling the Knicks in the second half, even though Davis was suddenly absent. The Lakers extended their lead to 30 early in the fourth quarter, led by James, who scored 16 points in 16 minutes in the second half.

Dwight Howard had another strong game with eight points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. He also hit the eighth three-pointer of his career in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Former Lakers striker Reggie Bullock started in place of Marcus Morris and scored seven points in 27 minutes. Morris was sitting with a sore throat. … Portis had two points in the 1-5 shootout in six minutes.

Lakers: James thought about sitting outside all day after battling an illness, but decided to play. … Avery Bradley scored 12 points, although he stopped playing with an ankle injury on Sunday. Bradley had no swelling and didn’t have to miss a game, he said. … The Lakers won their 30th game last season on February 27, when they were 30-31 years old.

NEXT

Knicks: Visit Utah Jazz on Wednesday to complete your trip.

Lakers: At the Dallas Mavericks on Friday to open a two-game trip.

