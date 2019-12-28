advertisement

A brutal Christmas blow that killed a 50-year-old grandfather was triggered by a neighborhood dispute over fireworks.

Anthony Clark, 50, is in hospital after being beaten to death by a youth gang with baseball bats in front of his home in Mooroolbark, east Melbourne, on Christmas Day.

His family expects his life support to be switched off today.

Now his destroyed stepdaughter Jess Clark has revealed what triggered the violent clash on Wednesday just before 11 p.m.

“Fifteen guys rocked here and … he just didn’t stand a chance,” Ms. Clark told 9 News yesterday outside Esther Crescent’s house.

“You kicked my mother out of here on the driveway.

“They had bats, they smashed my car and then they threw my mother around like a rag doll, they hit me.

“You screamed because fireworks were fired and your dog barked – now my father is dead because your dog barked.

“Four of them went straight to my father and one of them just stamped on him.”

Ms. Clark said losing her stepfather was particularly difficult for her daughter.

“My daughter has now lost everything. She just wants her poppy seeds to come home and he will never come home,” she said in tears.

“My mother is worried about everyone; she just lies there with him and prays, but … he’s pretty much gone. That’s it.”

The victim’s brother-in-law said the grandfather and other family members were outside the house when they were attacked.

“They knocked my sister out and had my niece’s hair, as far as I know,” he said to 3AW.

“He’s in intensive care. He’s brain dead. It’s heartbreaking.”

A 50-year-old woman was also hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old man from Mooroolbark was arrested at the scene but released.

Up to eight people may have been involved in the fight, but so far only members of Mr. Clark’s family have been arrested.

Jess, her brother, and their partners were indicted after an argument on the street on Friday afternoon Herald Sun.,

Everyone will appear at Ringwood Magistrates’ Court on May 25th.

– with AAP

