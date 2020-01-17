advertisement

Tampa Bay Lightning striker Anthony Cirelli is the most underrated player in the NHL. His defense is the reason why he should be a Selke candidate.

The Selke Trophy is awarded to the striker at the end of each season, who has played at a high level on both the offensive and the defensive. In recent years, Anze Kopitar and Patrice Bergeron have dominated the polls. Aside from that, Anthony Cirelli of Tampa Bay Lightning is one of the players who has flown completely under the radar due to pricing errors.

For those of you who don’t know Cirelli, it’s time you did it. He has played three different seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, scoring 33 goals and 46 assists for 79 overall points in a total of 145 games.

However, the often overlooked statistics are where Cirelli shines. His take-away to giveaway relationship is one-sided 92 take-away to 36 giveaways in his career. Cirelli has never been below a CorsiFor percentage of 52.6% in the three different seasons he’s played, with a career CF percentage of 53.55%.

This season, Cirelli has played 45 games, scoring 9 goals and 20 assists for 29 points. This enabled him to exceed his career high of 39 points, which he had set last season. It should be noted that he finished 11th in the Selke cup elections last season. However, Cirelli deserves a much better placement this time and he hasn’t received enough attention for his incredible work.

What to look for

Many fans, including myself, do not know what exactly is taken into account when choosing the trophies. However, here are some basic analyzes to take into account.

The Lightning consists of several high-end stars such as Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh. It is significant how much confidence Cirelli put in the coaches when he landed in fifth place in the last minutes and left three defenders (Hedman, Mikhail Sergachev, Kevin Shattenkirk) and a striker (Kucherov) behind. He also finished seventh in the total minutes per game.

Another value to consider is the penalty statistics. Since the Selke is recognized as the best striker on the defensive, the voters see the penalty as an important part of winning the vote. Cirelli has the second most common sticky notes on Lightning after Ryan McDonagh. In the entire league, he played the third most common striker minute after Travis Zajac and Blake Coleman.

One final basic point that may shock you is direct success. High win rates in the innuendos influence the Selke trophy vote, which is why Bergeron is almost always a finalist. If you win a game, take part in a 50/50 puck fight and give your team ownership. Unfortunately Cirelli meets here. So far, he has had a 48.2% share of the game this season. He is the 16th worst player in the allusions, among the players with at least 838 minutes of ice age.

To slowly move to advanced statistics, you remember. The frequency with which a player takes a penalty becomes important because it enables your team to take advantage of the man. Cirelli ranks fourth in the entire league with 23 points when it comes to penalties.

NaturalStatTrick calculates the number of goal opportunities allowed by individual NHL players. That seems to have some meaning when it comes to judging a defensive effect forward, so I’ve dealt with it. Among all players with a balanced playing time of at least 650 minutes, Cirelli is third with 253 minutes behind Jordan Staal and Dominik Simon. He is also seventh in the league among the same qualified strikers who have 101 chances to score.

Two statistics that are still evolving are “Goals Above Replacement” and “Wins Above Replacement”. Cirelli is in a good place in both metrics because he ranks first with 750 total minutes and 100 minutes PK time in WAR and GAR pro evolving hockey. Finally, he scores positively in the expected goals against (9th), the total goals against (11th), the goals for% (10th), the expected goals for% (11th), the chance to score for% (9th) and the highly dangerous opportunities for% (9th).

Next: The best breakout candidate of any team

Ultimately, Cirelli is unlikely to win the Selke trophy. However, he has a lot of stats that favor him in his defensive game. The minute he starts producing one point per game, Cirelli should definitely win that prize. However, I simply believe that he deserves much more credit than he has received.

